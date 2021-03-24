Sentrics Expands Advisory Committee with Sarah Thomas, Aging Innovation Strategist





“Sarah Thomas has consistently crossed technology and aging to transform the aging experience.”

Thomas is uniquely located at the crossroads of equity investors, consumers and senior living providers, combining corporate, entrepreneurial and consulting experience with formal occupational therapy training. She has changed the way people perceive aging and aging for 20 years. She helped Genesis scrutinize new technologies that improve healthcare outcomes nationally and globally. As an Executive in Residence at Aging 2.0, she has helped some of the largest senior housing and senior living companies innovate for mature consumers. As CEO of Delight by Design, she leverages strategic M & A and partner technology to integrate telemedicine, care coordination and family engagement solutions to help clients approach population in different ways. .. Thomas is the lead consultant, writer, and keynote speaker for Nexus Insights.

“The best way to support an experience that includes age is to integrate technology and humanity,” explained Thomas. “The progressive senior living community measures successful engagement by reducing isolation, increasing dissatisfaction, and improving overall quality of life. Sentrics acquires technology that puts residents at the center of all activities. And by developing, we are driving senior living. This human-centered, purpose-driven design makes technology more accessible and adoptable. “

Members of the Sentrics Advisory Council include Kai Hsiao, CEO of Eclipse Senior Living. Ann Tamlinson, Founder and CEO of ATI Advisory. Jerry Fulham, Vice Chairman and Chief Investment Officer of Senior Lifestyle. Keben Benema, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Charter Senior Living. Sarah Thomas, CEO of Nexus Insights, CEO of Bob Kramer; Delight by Design. And Steve Jamel, Partner, Periscope Equity.

About Sentrics Sentrics is an emerging technology leader in the senior living industry. It is helping communities across the country transform into a more sophisticated, clinically oriented, risk management business. Its Sentrics 360 suite creates a 360-degree view of the physical, medical, social and behavioral well-being of each resident. The game-changing suite integrates popular third-party solutions for emergency calls, life safety, contact tracking and case management, entertainment, overall health involvement, and AI-based insights within a single community. includes. The Sentrics brand includes Ciscor, Silversphere, SeniorTV, ESCO, Luna Lights and Allen Technologies. For more information, please visit https://sentrics.net.

