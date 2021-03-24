Top 5 Best 2021 Samsung Mobile Phones Best For Your Needs





Samsung calls the 2021 Best S21 (Youtube / Unbox Daily)

Samsung is one of the most famous smartphones on the market, for good reason. Heavyweight flagship phones like the Samsung Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Ultra are very popular, but Samsung also has a great midrange and budget model.

Samsung is known to make some of the best Android smartphones, so whatever you’re looking for from your smartphone, there’s a Samsung smartphone that fits it.

So how do you choose the best Samsung smartphone?

You will need to consider what it wants to do, how huge it is, and how much you are willing to fire. The size and resolution of your display depends on how you use your smartphone. For frequent video streaming, photo editing, video editing, and movie download and viewing, it has a 5.5-inch to 6-inch, Full HD, or QHD resolution display. We recommend that you get a smartphone.

Also, just because you have a lot of megapixels doesn’t mean that your smartphone’s camera is good. Some specifications such as camera aperture, pixel size, ISO level, autofocus, etc. are also important.

16MP rear cameras are not always better than 12MP cameras. The same applies to the front camera.

That said, here’s the best Samsung smartphone:

Read also: Samsung Galaxy S21 vs S20: Price, camera, resolution and more!This is an advanced review

Samsung Galaxy S21

The Samsung Galaxy S21 may not be the star of Samsung’s S-series, but it’s still a solid smartphone choice with an impressive camera, strong internal construction, and excellent battery life.

The design is where Samsung has made the most notable changes since the S20, reviewing the materials, colors and overall look of the device used.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 features a 6.2-inch Full HD + AMOLED display. This phone is the smallest in the Galaxy S21 series and may not be as trimmed as the iPhone 12 Mini, but it works fine for people with small hands.

The phone’s camera hardware hasn’t changed from last year’s phone, as Samsung’s big sensor upgrade happened between the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S20 generations. Today, the Galaxy S21 is all about software, and Samsung has found a way to slim down the camera module.

This phone also has the same triple lens rear array. A 64MP telephoto with a 12MP main camera, 12MP ultra-wide angle, and 3x hybrid optical zoom. The Galaxy S21 has also received several software upgrades to further improve it.

However, the Samsung Galaxy S21 does not support microSD, the screen is not the best, and the box does not have a charger.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra comes with a sleek design and offers faster performance thanks to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 chip. Unlike the regular Galaxy S21, you don’t have to make many trade-offs. You get a better main 108MP camera, a glass back, more RAM, and a better display.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra’s dynamic display combines a smooth 120Hz refresh rate with the sharpest WQHD resolution at the same time. It is also very bright and colorful.

The dual telephoto lens is very close to the subject, and the new zoom lock feature stabilizes things with digital space zoom. The support for the S Pen is great, but you’ll have to buy a stylus and a case to hold it separately. Battery life lasts 11.5 hours.

However, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is not cheap. Also, there is no charger in the box or microSD card slot.

Samsung Galaxy S20FE 5G

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE5G is exactly the same size as the S20 +. That means it’s not a small phone, but it’s comparable to the flagship of most smartphones on the market.

The phone comes in six colors: mint, lavender, orange, navy, white and red. The front of the phone is flat and the surface is matte. It’s also a bit easier to use and doesn’t have the accidental touch issues you’d normally see on curved screen phones.

Matte bags are much better at repelling both fingerprints and scratches on your phone than glass bags.

The Galaxy S20 FE has the same Snapdragon 865 processor as the S20 line, with 6 GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage, and a microSD card slot.

However, the phone doesn’t have a space zoom, and the low-light camera doesn’t perform well.

Samsung Galaxy A51

The Samsung Galaxy A51 has 128GB of internal storage. It can be expanded with microSD storage and has a headphone jack. This is a great inclusion.

The best part of the Galaxy A51 is the screen itself. A well-made 6.5-inch OLED that brightens even in the sun. At 1080 x 2400, this screen size still has enough pixels.

However, the camera isn’t very good, the battery life isn’t that long, and it’s a bit slow compared to other Samsung devices.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G features a 6.9-inch high-capacity display with a dynamic 120Hz refresh rate, a 108MP camera with laser autofocus, and a responsive S-pen. The phone can also stream Xbox games and has a very good battery life.

The phone has three rear cameras and a laser autofocus sensor. Phablet’s camera array begins with a 108MP wide camera with an f / 1.8 aperture and is paired with a 12MP ultra wide camera with a 120 degree field of view and f / 2.2. The 12MP telephoto lens offers 5x optical zoom and up to 50x super-resolution zoom.

However, the phone is a bit expensive and the camera bumps are a bit big. Curved displays are also sometimes uncomfortable.

No matter what you choose, you should get that smartphone with all the features you’re looking for. Thankfully, there are many Samsung phones you can choose from.

