Google provides training to help people without a college degree get a new job





Currently, about 10 million Americans are absent from work.

As people look for jobs, Google says it has seen an 800 percent increase in people looking for “jobs without a college degree” since last year.

To help these people, Google uses what’s called a “Google Career Certificate” to help you find new skills to market.

These are online training courses in areas such as project management and data analysis.

Google Vice President Lisa Gebelber told News 3 that the average entry-level revenue in these areas is $ 69,000.

“80 million Americans don’t have a college degree and many believe that a good job is out of reach. Google’s career certificate requires the necessary experience and degree. It’s a great solution for that, and you can still get into these high-paying, high-growth job areas. “

The course can be done at your own time.

According to Gevelber, most people spend 10 to 15 hours a week on courses for 3 to 6 months.

Google does not charge the program, but it is hosted on Coursera for $ 39 per month.

They have also launched several new tools to help people find a job.

When people search, you can filter the results based on experience and education.

Small businesses can also find some training resources.

“We are really trying to help all these small businesses that are currently adapting and recovering, along with all the others,” Gevelber said.

They posted free training courses and videos to help small businesses learn how to expand their online presence.

You can find all their resources here.

