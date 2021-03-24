Experience Lab customizes technology to influence the community





Six Ira A’s at Arizona State University. Within the Fulton Schools of Engineering, Polytechnic School is known for its practical curriculum and strong network of local industries. These strengths have proven to be valuable to everyone involved and will continue to be a priority at school. The Social Innovation Startup Lab (SISL) advances its torch by engaging students and industry in philanthropy to bring innovation to the communities in need.

Founded in 2019, the Social Innovation Startup Lab aims to connect students with the industry and benefit the community by responsibly using old and new technologies. As a technical entrepreneurial and management program, the lab blends entrepreneurship, innovation, and strategic management of technology in a hands-on, empirical environment. Students at the Social Innovation Startup Lab working with industry partners and community leaders at the ASU Chandler Innovation Center + Hub249 Makerspace in the spring 2020 semester. All photos in this article are archived images taken before the current pandemic social distance and face covering requirements came into effect.Andrea Charman’s photo courtesy download full image

A graduate of technology entrepreneurship and business administration, Intel’s manager Christopher Rossanda Faculty Advisor and Andrea Charmant, a technology entrepreneurship and business administration instructor, expose students to hands-on practice and the process. Developed the lab with the common goal of promoting sustainability initiatives within the industry while benefiting the community at.

Our mission is to focus and strengthen partnerships between universities, industries and communities, says Charmant. We want to develop a deliberately driven startup that draws and connects businesses, employees, faculty, students and communities into meaningful experiences and provides responsible technology solutions to communities and the non-profit sector. ..

Social Innovation Startup Labis is working with Intel Corporation and Boeing Company this semester to work with local nonprofits to provide technology solutions for COVID-19 relief. Five teams of three third- and fourth-year students and three industry experts are working with the state-wide community on the next initiative.

Working with Vello to influence children’s literacy abilities Working with SolarGoKarts to expose teens to STEM education Homeless working with MesaUnited Ways Younited Teen Advisory Council to prevent teenage suicide Nature conservation that affects.

Teams developing solutions under the COVID-19 theme are focused on security when servicing, faster interaction and response, and ways to do more at less cost. ..

A fourth-year student in technology entrepreneurship and business administration, Blake Lescoe is part of the Mesa United Way team. He states that he is creating a system that integrates and streamlines the various resources available to homeless members of the community in one handy tool.

COVID-19 has dramatically increased the number of homeless people, and we have investigated ways to mitigate this increase, Rescoe said. We have identified all the programs currently offered to the homeless community and determined that resources are scattered throughout Mesa and are not easily accessible. At first, addressing this need was very overwhelming, but we focused on the issues that we believe could best take advantage of change.

Lescoe says his team has gained incredible value from Boeing and Intel experts who bring their industry experience to the field of Social Innovation. I have been challenged to think differently about how to approach to solve problems in our community, Rescoe said.

Boeing’s procurement agent, DerekWaite, values ​​the opportunity to make a difference in the community by seeing first-hand how the Social Innovation Startup Lab challenges students.

SISL provides students with space to take what they have learned and actually apply and influence them, Mr. Waite said. The integration of nonprofits and corporate sponsors enables innovative thinking and collaboration, giving these students the opportunity not only to see this as a course, but to make a difference.

Harmony Nelson, Director of Community Impact at Mesa United Way, has been working with the lab for the past two years and appreciates the opportunity to bring community issues to the fore.

According to Nelson, larger communities are often unaware of the problems our own friends and neighbors are facing. Students in this program are always enthusiastic and open-minded about the clients they receive and the programs they work to help them.

During the semester, the team meets weekly at the ASU Chandler Innovation Center + Hub249 Makerspace. Use the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, computer vision, drones, and other technologies to conceptualize actionable solutions to community challenges. From business model development to design, prototyping, pitching, and repetitive practice, students immerse themselves in an experiential learning environment in addition to their daily lessons.

I’m familiar with the corporate environment and own two companies, says Sonya Flaherty, a fourth-year tech entrepreneurial and business administration online student. One is a longtime theater production company and the other is a start-up company. This is only mentioned to point out that we have shared successes, failures, heartaches and lessons. Even with my experience, SISL learns and grows every week.

In addition to working with industry experts, students may participate in lectures and discussions on technology entrepreneurship and technology entrepreneurship and social innovation led by experts in the Faculty of Business Administration, the technology industry and the community. I can do it.

According to Intels Ross, we are pioneering innovative social innovation practices at the crossroads of entrepreneurship, in-house entrepreneurship, social impact, emerging technologies, community engagement, industrial expertise and academic innovation.

Cherman touts the ability of the program to bring together entrepreneurial, technology and sustainability solutions for a common goal.

The company can also attract top-notch students and demonstrate sustainability initiatives within the company, she said. Employees are exposed to new challenges and perspectives and become more aware of the ethical use of technology. In addition, the community has the opportunity to work with a qualified and dedicated team of students and professionals who are ready to address their needs.

To learn more about the Social Innovation Startup Lab, join as an industry partner, or sponsor a student, contact Jennifer Williams or call 480-727-1688.

