Sigma 24mm F3.5 DGDN Contemporary Review





Sigma is suitable for photographers who want to use a full-frame camera, but still want to use the I-series line of lightweight prime lenses housed in an elegant aluminum housing while still being lightweight. The 24mm F3.5 DG DN Contemporary ($ 549.99) captures a wide angle of view, focuses on close-ups and looks great on a camera. Whether it’s an E-mount system or an L-mount system, it’s an excellent lens for mirrorless users and has won the Editor’s Choice Award.

Sigma I series

Full-frame camera systems are more affordable than ever, but photographers looking to move away from APS-C systems may still be put off due to the cost and size of full-frame lenses. there is.

Thankfully, there has been a move towards smaller, more affordable (but not cheap) lenses these days. Sigma puts its small prime number in an I-series basket. The 24mm F3.5 covers the widest field of view of the four primes in the series, including the 35mm F2, 45mm F2.8, and 65mm F2 models. All of these are available not only for Sony E-mount cameras, but also for Leica, Panasonic and Sigma L-mount models.

For L-Mount photographers, lenses have few direct competitors. The focal length is covered by the zoom, but the only autofocus prime nearby is the Leica $ 5,200 APO-Summicron-SL 28mm F2 ASPH. This checks the premium box, but it’s neither affordable nor lightweight.

Sigma 24mm F3.5 DGDN Contemporary vs Sony FE 24mm F2.8 G

When using a Sony camera, the lens faces the company’s FE 24mm F2.8 G head-on. This is a lens that is very similar in concept and execution. Sony’s take is also fairly light, a little small, and housed in an aluminum barrel. Neither is slim enough to be called a pancake lens. If you don’t mind the plastic build, the low-priced Rokinon 24mm F2.8 is for Sony users who want the smallest and lightest prime.

Lightweight wide angle

The 24mm F3.5 is palm-sized and measures approximately 1.9 x 2.5 inches (HD). Small enough to fit in your pocket when not in use (lens cap is recommended first), it’s perfect for photographers who like to carry a camera and a small shoulder bag. At 7.9 ounces, it’s a bit heavier than the Sony 24mm F2.8 G (1.8 x 2.7 inches, 5.7 ounces), but that’s it.

The exterior is aluminum, alumite, and black finish. It looks good and the lens handles it well. Sigma puts some space between the focus and the aperture control ring so you don’t have to mess with one when setting the other. However, there are no feature buttons or silent aperture controls on the lens that Sony pushes into its tiny 24mm. I haven’t missed the photography feature in particular, but if you’re interested in video, a click-free aperture ring is preferable.

The lens mount is protected by a rubber gasket, which provides a small amount of dust and splash protection on the lens, but without an additional internal seal. If you’re enjoying light rain, you don’t have to run for a cover, but this isn’t a hurricane-rated lens. For all-weather photographers, the Sony FE 24mm F2.8 G, or Tamron’s larger, but budget-friendly 24mm F2.8, is a better choice.

A metal hood is included to help keep fingerprints and raindrops out of the front glass. The front element is quite small, but be aware that it is not protected by an antifouling coat. You can choose to add a 55mm protective filter and don’t forget to use a lens cap. Includes two standard plastic pinch caps and a flashy magnetic metal.

Autofocus is very fast and completely quiet, which is a plus for vlogger after a light and wide lens for walk-and-talk video. Manual focus is also possible. The focus ring rotates comfortably, but there is some resistance. The response is non-linear, so slower turns make finer adjustments, and faster turns make it more dramatic.

Videographers may lament the lack of linear focus response obtained with the FE 24mm F2.8 G. Sigma is not completely ineffective, but it significantly reduces focus breathing when racking between subjects. It will be displayed even if you rack from the macro to a distant subject, but it will not be noticeable even if the focus changes slightly.

Close-up focus is a particular strength. The lens can autofocus up to 4.3 inches, which is sufficient for 1: 2 macro results. Edge sharpness isn’t optimal when focused close, but the results are very useful, with a slightly narrower F-stop to sharpen.

Image stabilization is not included, but it is not expected with this type of lens. Most compatible cameras include an image stabilizer. The Sony a7R IV’s 5-axis IBIS system is very effective at removing jitter from handheld video and is sufficient for a 1/5 second exposure without blurring.

Sigma 24mm F3.5 DGDN contemporary in the lab

The 24mm F3.5 DG DN Contemporary was tested on an E-mount and combined with the 60MP Sony a7R IV and Imatest software to evaluate optical performance. With the widest aperture f / 3.5, the pair offers exceptional resolution (3,900 lines). The perimeter is slightly less transparent, but nothing is worth worrying about.

See how to test your camera and lens

When stopped, the resolution will improve a little. This is a plus for photographers using high-end cameras such as the a7 RIV and Panasonic S1R. At f / 8, it achieves excellent resolution from end to end (4,600 lines) and continues to shine at f / 11.

The photo shows a little softness at f / 16 and f / 22. It is due to diffraction, which is an unavoidable effect of scattering light particles through very small openings. Landscape photographers may still find it useful, as the lens draws multipoint sun stars in these settings.

If the aperture is wide, the sun and other bright spots in the photo will not be as defined. Here, a 7-blade round diaphragm is effective. Drawing an out-of-focus background works fine, but you need to be a little closer to and spaced from the subject to actually get a blurry background look.

The optics show a barrel distortion of about 2.4% without correction. However, in-camera corrections are supported and you will need to take advantage of them. With them turned on, there are no visible bends in the straight lines and the lenses are ideal for construction work. The correction also corrects dark edges and corners, reducing the vignette effect that the lens exhibits without them.

Wide angle for small lens fans

Overall, the Sigma I series offers superior value, superior construction, and comparable optical performance. The 24mm F3.5 DG DN Contemporary captures a wide field of view, focuses and the aluminum construction enhances its appeal.

If you are using an L-Mount system, there are no real conflicts. Autofocus is the only prime on this system that is small and wide. For Sony owners, the water is a bit muddy, but I still like Sigma enough to be the winner of the Editors Choice.

Its most direct competitor is the Sony FE 24mm F2.8 G. This is a slightly smaller and slightly more expensive lens. It has excellent performance in itself, and we recommend a more robust weather resistance and silent aperture control ring. Gives the sigma a slight edge because the sigma controls do not get too close to each other and become cramped. I also love fast and quiet autofocus.

For $ 550, the Sigma 24mm F3.5 falls into the mid-range price category. There are also some budget options for Sony owners. The Rokinon 24mm doesn’t perform well, but it’s even slimmer. The Tamron24mmF2.8 provides crisp images, but slows autofocus. The Sony FE 24mm F1.4 GM, on the other hand, is more than double the price, but it’s one of the best lenses available in any camera system.

Sigma 24mm F3.5 DGDN Contemporary Bottom Line

The Sigma 24mm F3.5 DG DN Contemporary Lens is striking for its petite form, wide-angle coverage and exquisite aluminum finish.

