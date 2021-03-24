Texas legislators are proposing to give AG Ken Paxton $ 43 million to fight Google





Texas legislators are preparing to arm Attorney General Ken Paxton with $ 43 million to fight Google in court.

On Wednesday, a key legislature committee revised Paxton’s budget to recover most of the cuts members had threatened and Republicans to hire outside lawyers to pursue antitrust proceedings against Google Inc. Gave additional funding to.

“This case could bring significant dollars to the state,” said State Senator Joan Huffman, R-Houston, advocating a revised budget plan on Wednesday.

The move came as Paxton increased political pressure on Congress to regain funds for his office. On Wednesday, when the committee was meeting, he suggested to lawmakers to cut nearly $ 90 million initially and 154 jobs from a workforce of 4,000, and then to lawmakers his affairs. He called on the public to urge them to recover their budget.

“Fellow Texas: Make sure your legislator is fully procuring my office. Paxton wrote to his 128,000 Twitter followers and more than 286,000 followers on Facebook. It was.

My agency is in a better position than anyone else in the country to defeat Biden’s agenda.

This natural network of conservative champions understands that.

Fellow Texas: Make sure your legislator is fully resourced in my office. Cut is a loss for TX and a loss for USA. #txlege pic.twitter.com/xxds9r2Ecw

— Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) March 24, 2021

Paxton is also getting help from outside Texas with that push. Yesterday, a group called the Conservative Action Project sent a letter to Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick and Speaker of the House Dade Ferrand asking for money recovery and financial assistance in the Google proceedings.

“Reducing the Attorney General’s budget will cause enormous damage to states and nations,” a letter signed by 15 prominent Republican lawyers, including former US Attorney General Ed Meez III. “The cause of freedom and justice cannot afford it.”

Congress is dominated by Republicans like Paxton, but a key player in the Senate has his budgetary authority by moving $ 40 million in his budget to cover salary increases not approved by lawmakers. I was angry with Paxton for violating.

“I wish we had done it another way,” Paxton admitted at a committee hearing in February when lawmakers blamed his move.

That seemed enough for the Senate to change the original budget and give Paxton most of everything he requested.

Google calls the case “unfounded”

The $ 43 million cost of the proceedings stems from Paxton’s decision to use an outside lawyer.

Former Lieutenant Jeff Mattia of Paxton, who resigned in October, told the Associated Press in January that the office initially intended to form a Google case team from 700 lawyers on AG staff. He said he was doing it.

But since then, eight of Paxton’s top aides, including Mater, have accused Paxton of corruption, and all have been dismissed or resigned, including the lawyer who led Google’s investigation and former Deputy Secretary Darren McCarty.

However, in February Paxton argued that he would rely on an in-house lawyer for the case.

“No one in my office could handle it on its own,” he told the Senate Finance Committee in February. “If Google wanted to hire the best lawyers who knew antitrust law, we wanted to be able to compete in the same competition.”

Paxton has sued Google and claims to have a monopoly on online display advertising. In court documents, he says, Google has driven the competition away using a variety of methods, including colluding with Facebook to manipulate the auctions where ads were sold.

“Google’s monopoly on the display advertising industry and its misleading business practices curb innovation, limit consumer choice and reduce competition,” Paxton said last year after filing a lawsuit. “The Union of Texas and its allies will take this action to unveil Google’s secret practices and ensure relief to prevent them from engaging in future deceptive and misleading practices.”

Google officials call the Paxton case groundless.

A Google spokesman said, “Attorney General Paxton’s claim to advertising technology is meaningless, but despite all the facts, he is moving forward.” “We have invested in cutting-edge advertising technology services that support our business and benefit consumers. Digital advertising prices have fallen over the last decade. Advertising technology fees have also fallen. Google’s advertising technology fees are lower than the industry average. These are the hallmarks of a highly competitive industry. We will protect ourselves from his unfounded claims in court. “

The move to recover Paxton’s budget still has a long way to go in the Texas state legislature. The Texas Senate and House of Representatives must agree on a two-year budget to run the state government before the end of the session on May 31st.

Taylor Goldenstein contributed to the report.

[email protected]







