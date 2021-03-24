Most Innovative High-Tech Products: Trust





Customers are looking for a trusted financial adviser rather than a transaction-focused product provider. However, too few customers have such banking experience.

In fact, according to JD Power’s US Retail Banking Advice Satisfaction Survey, only 28% of retail banking customers remember receiving all sorts of financial advice from banks.

This study suggests that most financial institutions are missing out on big opportunities. It’s about educating customers with relevant information and advice at key touchpoints along the customer journey. Without engagement, you’re unlikely to have a lifelong customer relationship.

So how can you make your brand stand out and impress? It provides a personalized customer experience based on technology and built on a foundation of customer trust.

Financial services organizations can coordinate the impact that creates financial health for their customers and organizations by linking data across sales and marketing to compliance. Activating data in an intelligent and meaningful way enables banks and credit unions to provide timely and relevant information and guidance.

Financial service providers need to ensure that their customers are successful with their current products or services and do not push new products that do not meet their individual financial goals. After all, customers want results such as savings, retirement plans, new homes, etc., rather than financial products.

Drill down to the final goal

Technology can close the gap, but a single technology purchase or partnership alone will not succeed unless the financial services organization first delves into the ultimate goal and customer experience case.

Before investing in technology, financial services organizations need to ask customer-first questions, such as:

How can you reduce your friction? Do we let them do the same thing twice? What insights are hidden in the data that needs to be activated? What content do you need to provide to you so that you can be more confident about your financial journey and your relationship with us? Can you comply with increasingly complex and evolving regulations?

Compliance questions are important to the unique requirements of financial services organizations. A technology platform that manages marketing compliance and produces a comprehensive audit trail is essential and is not always a standard product.

The influential synergies between marketing and technology allow organizations to focus on the financial position of their customers rather than the key performance indicators of the individual divisions of the bank. When banks work together from a centralized platform on the four pillars of sales, marketing, data management, and compliance, organizations can truly put their customers at the center of all their activities.

The best technology solutions connect marketing and compliance specialists with a customer service team that includes sales and lenders. All of these specialists have access to a centralized database that enables them to deliver a well-tuned and highly personalized customer experience. However, you can’t just flip a switch and suddenly automate everything and expect full personalization.

Financial institutions also need to leverage the human capital of employees, such as loan officers and mortgage originators, who can leverage intelligent data in the system to create personalized experiences for their customers.

Adjust the moment of truth

These moments of truth for the customer must be properly coordinated by the financial institution. For example, it could be the moment a customer has a mortgage to buy a home. This is probably the most important event in a person’s financial life.

If the mortgage buying process appears to the customer to be separated and is just a series of problems, the financial institution is betraying the customer and his mission. With insightful customer data, lenders can streamline and humanize the otherwise complex home-buying process.

In addition to lenders, value chains often include insurance agents, lawyers, real estate brokers and financial advisers. Mortgage lenders that leverage customer data and expertise to integrate all these factors into a frictionless experience have the consequences of promoting financial health. As a result, not only can referrals occur, but customers can be returned for their next mortgage or refinancing.

The right balance of technology and marketing allows financial services organizations to tailor their customer experience in ways that build confidence in their customers’ financial decisions and strengthen their relationships with banks and credit unions. The result is financially sound customers, stronger communities, and prosperous financial institutions.

Matt Tippets is the Chief Product Officer of Total Expert.

