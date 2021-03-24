Apple has chosen a really embarrassing time to accidentally reject a simple app update





Apple has made seemingly arbitrary decisions about what to publish and accuses ProtonMail and ProtonVPN’s founders of prioritizing interests over Myanmar’s human rights because of stupid mistakes when and now. Because of this, it has an unstable relationship with some iOS developers. It’s probably not what happened.

Proton founder Andy Yen writes that Apple blocked important security updates to corporate privacy protection ProtonVPN software simply because Apple didn’t like the app’s description, especially the following line:

It has a long history of helping bring more people around the world online freedom, including challenges to government, education for the general public, and training for journalists.

If you’re having a hard time finding something offensive there, Apple, not just you, told Proton that it’s not okay to encourage users to circumvent geographic and content restrictions.

The context here is that VPNs have become an important tool for Myanmar protesters to avoid huge internet crackdowns during an ongoing bloody military coup. A researcher told Bloomberg that VPN usage has increased by 7,200 percent since the beginning of last month when the government blocked Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

With the bold fireball John Gruber: I suspect Apple may have made a conscious decision to reject ProtonVPN to Myanmar. Yen is now an outspoken critic of the App Store and told Congress (and The Verge) last year how strongly Apple was armed.

But the fact that it’s just a security update makes the denial even more silly, as Apple explicitly stated last year that it wouldn’t postpone bug fixes because of these arbitrary violations of the guidelines.

Anyway, Apple looks like a bad guy here, especially now that ProtonVPN has gone a long way and ceded to Apple’s demands. Yen told The Verge that the app was finally approved after removing the wording about Apple’s unfavorable challenge to the government due to a Myanmar emergency. Apple did not respond to requests for comment.

With the antitrust oversight of the Apples App Store heating up in Congress and courts, and the Epic App Store trial starting on May 3, that perception seems to be getting even more stringent.

It doesn’t help if Apple seems to have to break its own rules and apologize, especially if it could be seen as retaliation against the previously mentioned app developer (Yen). Last year, many other developers were particularly afraid of retaliation and refused to go forward and admit that they were forced to add in-app purchases to their apps.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos