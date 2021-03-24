To rebuild manufacturing, the United States needs to step up its SME innovation research program – TechCrunch





Sean O’Sullivan Contributor

Sean OSullivan is a co-founder of MapInfo and a managing general partner and founder of SOSV, a venture company that operates startup accelerators HAX, IndieBio, Chinaccelerator, MOX, and dlab.This contributor’s 70-year VC innovation post

I grew up in poverty in northern New York, but fortunately I was able to study engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. I founded a company that became public at the age of 28 and used that wealth to invest in startups.

It’s refreshing to see many founders thrive, but back in northern New York, the desolate ruins of a closed factory remind us of a sector where the technological revolution never reached.

The numbers behind those empty facades were nothing more disastrous. In late 2019, even before the outbreak of COVID, US manufacturing fell to 11% of GDP, the lowest level in 72 years. We have transferred much of that rationale to our low-cost competitors in China, which became the world’s top manufacturer in 2011. Currently, there is a short time frame for restoring production as the basis of America’s prosperity, a notable but undervalued federal program. It has a big role to play.

My company, SOSV, specializes in running programs that help founders move technically difficult ideas from research to products. Many of these companies represent the future of American industry, especially with regard to national priorities such as industrial automation and decarbonization.

You might think those startups are ripe for venture capital, but in reality, only a small portion of venture capital flows to them. It’s just too risky when compared to categories like SaaS and Consumer.

SBIR’s stunning design has helped thousands of tech-minded entrepreneurs cross the gap from research to real products, new markets, and venture support.

That’s why in 1982, the US Congress established the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program. The program, in the words of its founder Roland Tibbetts, aims to fund the ideas of the best innovation ideas in the early stages. Promising, but still too risky for individual investors, including venture capital.

With over $ 3 billion in annual contracts and grants paid by federal agencies, SBIR has created 70,000 patents, $ 41 billion in subsequent venture capital investments, and 700 public companies.

SBIR’s stunning design has helped thousands of tech-minded entrepreneurs cross the gap from research to real products, new markets, and venture support. Thousands more talented scientists, technicians and entrepreneurs are needed to step up in the next decade. They can do this from the garage, but not from the thin air. Congress should act swiftly to create SBIR 2.0 and add current SBIR behavior to three key improvements.

First, you need at least 10 times more SBIR funding. Even $ 30 billion is SBIR when compared to many of Washington’s budgets, including $ 693.0 billion for defense in 2020 and just a fraction of US venture capital investment that reached $ 156 billion in 2020. Financing will be a rounding error. Still, there is no doubt that the federal budget can do nothing more to help American industry.

Second, new SBIR funding needs to be focused on key strategic areas, especially decarbonization and advanced manufacturing. The first will save the future humanity of this planet. The second will help you jump over lost generation manufacturing investments and establish leads in key areas such as robotics, battery technology, artificial intelligence devices, and laminate modeling. Who can seek a better market?

Finally, the review and reward process needs to be quick. One great example is the innovative US Air Force Pitchday program for 2019 and 2020. The program funded the best founder pitch (carefully pre-qualified) in minutes. In our almost frictionless talent market, waiting long to review and pay for funds is not a winning approach.

The Biden administration’s executive order on the Americas supply chain in late February suggests that the White House is already working hard on policy measures. There is no doubt that government efforts will take advantage of many approaches, but the key is to relentlessly focus on the major unused fuels of the Americas: people’s ingenuity and motivation.

We only save the depressed regions of the country from poverty by giving them the tools to rebuild American manufacturing through entrepreneurship with their own hands.

Editor’s Note: Former TechCrunch COO Ned Desmond is currently a senior operating partner of SOSV.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos