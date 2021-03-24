Canadians speak to Bono’s anime series on the importance of vaccines





Los Angeles Canadian actors Patrick J. Adams and Carine Vanasse are one of the stars teamed up with U2 lead singer Bono for a new online anime series about the important need for global access to vaccines.

The “Pandemica” mini-episode will begin streaming on Thursday on the website and YouTube channel of ONE Campaign, a global health and poverty alleviation organization co-founded by Bono.

According to a news release about this project, less than 1% of the world’s vaccine doses are given to people in low-income countries.

A few wealthy countries, including Canada, have enough vaccines to inoculate the entire population, adding that there are still more than a billion doses left.

The episode highlights vaccine inequality, is less than a minute long, and is available in English and French.

Known for playing the leading role in “suits,” Adams makes a simple cameo appearance as a furry creature on a television news program that discusses the effects of vaccine hoarding.

Vanas, who appeared in the series “Cardinal,” calls out to a robot that has been denied access to the vaccine.

Other Canadian stars who speak out the characters in the series include actor Calum Worthy and singer Melissa Bedard and Beyries.

The cast also includes Bono, Connie Britton, Penelope Cruz, David Eurowo, Michael Sheen and Wanda Sykes.

Andrew Rae described the series and Titmouse created the animation.

“The animated world of Pandemica animates the simple truth that where you live shouldn’t decide whether to take these life-saving shots,” Bono said in a statement. ..

“We need to promise that billions of people around the world will not be left behind the line, even while many of us are still waiting for their turn. That’s not surprising, but that alone. Yes. For all of us, it’s a way out of this pandemic. If the vaccine isn’t anywhere, this pandemic won’t go anywhere. “

This series is part of ONE’s ONE World Campaign for a global response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cruz said he wants everyone watching the anime series to use his voice to take action so that no one is left behind.

The episode will be released in several countries including Canada, the United States, Nigeria, South Africa, Senegal, France, Germany, Spain, Italy and the Netherlands.

Jonathan Landrum Jr., Associated Press

