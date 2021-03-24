How to use Google Take Me Home on iPhone and Android





“Hey Google, take me home” is a voice command that you can use to get directions to get home right away from your Google Assistant. Google Take Me Home is available on Google Maps and the Google Assistant app on iPhone and Android. iOS users must install the Google Assistant app to use this feature. For more stories, visit Insider’s TechReference library.

“Hey Google, take me home” is a voice command from the Google Assistant that opens the Google Maps app and starts the route to your home address.

It is most seamlessly used on Android devices that already use the Google Assistant as their default virtual assistant. However, Apple users can also install the Google Assistant app and use it individually or in combination with Siri.

How the “Hey Google, take me home” feature works

This voice command is executed by the Google Assistant and can be used by setting or editing your home address on Google Maps. After all the settings are done, you can open the Google Assistant or Google Maps and use the command.

For Android users, all you need to do is set up their home address and then say “Hey Google, take me home” or “OK ​​Google, take me home”. The Google Assistant will open Google Maps and find the fastest return route.

If you’re an Apple user, you’ll need to install and configure the Google Assistant and then set your home address in Google Maps.

How to set up the Google Assistant app on your iPhone Search for the Google Assistant on the App Store and[取得]Tap to install.

iPhone users need to download the Google Assistant app.Abigail Abe Samis Demarest / Insider

Once the app is installed,[開く]Tap. Log in to your Google account, or if you’re already logged in to another Google app on your iPhone, select the account you want to use.

If you’re already logged in to Google, you can choose an account to link to your Google Assistant.Abigail Abe Samis Demarest / Insider

On the next screen, choose whether you want the Google Assistant to be able to save contact information from the logged-in device.

The Google Assistant requests access to your device to make personalized suggestions.Abigail Abe Samis Demarest / Insider

Read how Google Partners work with the Google Assistant,[続行]Tap. Tap the microphone icon,[OK]Tap to allow the Google Assistant access to the microphone.

The Google Assistant microphone is in the center of the bottom menu bar.Abigail Abe Samis Demarest / Insider

How to set your Google home address in the Google Maps mobile app Open the Google Maps app and tap the search bar.

Tap the search bar at the top of the map app.Abigail Abe Samis Demarest / Insider

[ホーム]so[場所を設定]Tap.

Tap the home icon on the far left to set the home address.Abigail Abe Samis Demarest / Insider

Enter your home address.

Enter your address, select it on the map, or choose from your phone contacts.Abigail Abe Samis Demarest / Insider

Tap the address in the search results to select it and wait for the Google Maps app to confirm that the address has been added.

You will see a confirmation that Google Maps has saved your home address.Abigail Abe Samis Demarest / Insider

How to find a return trip using “Hey Google, take me home” Open the Google Assistant app and tap the microphone if the assistant doesn’t activate immediately.

The Google Assistant is enabled when you tap the microphone or start talking.Abigail Abe Samis Demarest / Insider

Say “Hey Google, take me home”.

The Google Assistant translates on-screen voice commands.Abigail Abe Samis Demarest / Insider

Follow the instructions on Google Maps to go home.

When you get home, you will be notified by Google Maps.Abbey White / Insider

