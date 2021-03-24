The Need for Innovation: Why Canada Needs to Prioritize Scale-up in the Face of Big Tech’s Advantage





Steven Denney and David Wolfe

In this series of columns, researchers at the Innovation Policy Lab at the Munk School of Global Affairs and Public Policy explore Canada’s key innovation challenges. This week, Steven Denney and David Wolfe explain why scale-up stage companies need to pay special attention.

Canada is facing an innovative business crisis, with the world’s leading tech companies poised to increase market share, raising concerns about new business ventures, innovations and further declines in productivity. Given that Canada is a small and open trade economy and its industrial structure and innovation strategies are directed towards foreign direct investment, this integration could have a widespread negative impact on the country’s long-term prosperity. There is a concern that there is.

But the crisis comes with opportunities. There is growing government awareness that Canada needs to invest in growth-oriented SMEs with high export and innovation potential. Such companies are often identified as scale-ups, but what are scale-ups and why are they important?

The OECD defines scale-up or high-growth companies as companies that have achieved an average annual growth of over 20% over three years, with the exception of companies with less than 10 employees. There are many variations of the definition, but the bottom line is that they are market-tested companies with a management structure focused on continuous growth.

As the January Employment Report revealed, the road to Canada’s recovery is not easy, but evidence is that scale-ups, especially those in the knowledge-based economy, are well-positioned to drive recovery. Suggests. A study of Canadian technology scale-ups in the early days of the pandemic found that CEOs of these companies were less worried about salaries and interested in growing their businesses.

Indeed, research shows that scale-up is a major source of net work growth. In studies over the last few decades, scale-ups have accounted for the majority of new jobs, especially in the United Kingdom, the United States, Sweden and Canada. Scale-up is often overlooked in political economy, which is increasingly dominated by large corporations and companies with headline valuations. However, if you want to identify companies that will make a significant contribution to the post-pandemic economic recovery, this is a cohort of companies to focus on.

What should be avoided is the tendency to drive scale-up growth rather than targeting companies that are already established. Determining which start-ups will move to scale-up status is difficult, if not impossible. Research shows that the best predictor of corporate performance is entrepreneurial quality. It’s not easy to identify. Anyone proposing to use public funds to scale up a start-up should be considered carefully. The advantage of targeting scale-up companies is that they are already established and market-validated companies.

Therefore, the key challenge is to identify policies that support the scale-up needed to maintain success and continue to grow through activities such as intellectual property exports and commercialization.

Without additional support, scale-ups can encounter large bottlenecks with implications inherent in Canada. Years of research into this subset of companies has shown that there is no program needed to help scale up. Nothing is more challenging than the need for late growth capital, as documented by the Small Business Division of the Federal Innovation Division.

More specifically, we find that the main problem facing scale-up in Canada is the lack of undiluted capital options, such as debt lending at competitive interest rates. For companies that want to raise money with intangible assets (such as IP), they find that they have too few options, and even with retained earnings and a proven track record of profitable growth, they still need to secure loans with tangible assets. .. However, not many companies are growing fast, few companies in the knowledge economy sector have the assets they need to provide as collateral, and double-digit interest rate alternative lending is unattractive to such companies. It is an option.

Therefore, the only reasonable capital channel is for the founder to pledge his property or, as is often the case, to seek private equity. For a fast-growing company, giving up too many shares can be a costly proposal too soon.

In Canada, when a company reaches scale-up status, it is usually left to its own device to find growth funding from foreign sources. This often sells majority control to investors, significantly reducing founder control and ownership, and withdrawing early before scale-ups reach their full potential. You are more likely to do it.

This is a well-known phenomenon for Canadian innovation policy students. National innovation strategies in each country are characterized by a low innovation equilibrium in which costly innovations are imported from abroad and complemented by FDI-oriented growth strategies. Despite the need for intervention, little public attention has been paid to the commercialization and protection of intellectual property. It’s not surprising that Canada is ranked near the bottom of the innovation rankings of developed countries and is steadily declining.

The post-pandemic economic recovery constitutes a window of rare opportunities. If Canada is serious about strengthening labor and industry productivity, addressing late-growth capital bottlenecks, protecting intellectual property, and ultimately supporting employment growth, Canada will scale up domestically. Policies aimed at strengthening the outlook for the cohort should be adopted. The future of prosperity in our country depends on it.

Steven Denney and David Wolfe are researchers at the Innovation Policy Lab at the University of Toronto Mank School.

