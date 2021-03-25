Google refutes data on “zero-click” search and its role in directing referral traffic





The SEO community has been clamoring for a new study shared by SparkToro, suggesting that over the past few days, more than two-thirds of Google searches haven’t brought about any click-throughs.

As Rand Fishkin of Spark Toro explains:

“From January to December 2020, 64.82% of Google searches (desktop and mobile combined) ended up in search results without clicking another web property. You may underestimate mobile search and almost all voice searches in. More than two-thirds of all Google searches are what I call zero-click search.

This number is up from the 50.33% zero-click search in 2019 when Spark Toro shared data at the time.

This trend is a concern for SEO practitioners. This suggests that Google is trying to limit the amount of traffic from search, with new information panels, featured snippets, videos and more. To maximize search results, you need to focus more and more on the elements in these SERPs and the content of Google’s own properties (such as YouTube). But it also suggests that Google may be tilting the table for itself, which raises antitrust concerns.

This report was clearly nerve-wracking for Google HQ. That’s because today Google publishes an official answer to the data, noting that:

“As pointed out by practitioners in the search industry, this claim relies on a flawed methodology that misunderstands how people use search. In fact, Google search is billions every day. Google sent a click to the website and was first created to connect people and businesses in a variety of ways, not just through traffic, but through search, such as enabling calls to businesses. “

Google certainly doesn’t seem happy with this report, and search giants claim that the concept of “zero-click” search doesn’t have enough nuances to provide an accurate image of what’s really happening. ing.

“People don’t always know the wording of the query when they start a search. Start with a wide search like sneakers, and after checking the results, realize that you really want to find black sneakers. In this case, these searches will be considered. Zero Click-Because the search didn’t click on the website immediately. If you buy sneakers, you’ll need several zero click searches to get there. But when someone eventually visits a retailer’s site and makes a purchase, Google is less likely to send qualified visitors to that site and regain dissatisfaction. “

Google also claims that many searches take people to apps rather than websites, but Google searches also often after collecting relevant details such as business hours and contact information from the search. Drive people to business.

“Local search results in Search drive more than 4 billion corporate connections each month, including over 2 billion visits to our website, as well as phone calls, directions, meal orders, bookings, and more. The connection is included. “

Google also acknowledges the addition of tools that essentially reduce referral clicks, such as maps, videos, flight and hotel booking options. But overall, Google remains a major driver of web traffic for many companies, contrary to the suggestion that the majority of clicks do not provide direct business benefits.

This is an interesting discussion and there is an angle. Especially considering that Google will face a House Commission hearing this week. However, it is difficult to see the full extent of the impact of “zero-click” search, and Google’s ongoing efforts to provide more direct results and data within SERP.

Is Google trying to angle search results more for its own benefit over time at the expense of referral clicks to other websites? Overall, Fishkin points out that Google search traffic is on the rise, so overall use may offset some of the impact.

However, both methods are an interesting consideration for SEO and may be worth further analysis in traffic assessment.

