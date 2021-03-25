Five companies contributing to Austin’s prosperous technology scene





This spring is becoming an exciting spring for the Austin tech scene. While tailwinds are accelerating throughout the city, businesses are preparing for a quarter of new opportunities.

Take advantage of the brand success platform Loomly. It focuses on operational scaling from both team and infrastructure perspectives to accommodate key industry shifts to e-commerce and remote work.

And Studio X, an innovation incubator, is rethinking current working methods and workflows in energy exploration space. Target? It provides the resources needed to facilitate faster and more efficient exploration.

It’s just the tip of the iceberg. To learn more about the innovation, growth and development happening in the city, Built In Austin has caught up with the leaders of five local businesses. They wrote to us about their plans for the future and the impact their work will have on both their business and industry. Here’s what they had to say.

Sara Yakin

Orchard Mortgage General Manager

What is one of the most important focal points for Orchard in the coming months?

At Orchard Mortgages, our primary focus is to achieve our rapid growth goals while continuing to provide a great customer experience. Creating enthusiastic fans is one of our values, and we strive to make our customers happy while expanding our business rapidly. We put our customers first, find the best loan options that fit their financial goals, and provide services that help them understand all the steps and costs associated with the mortgage process in the process. Developed.

To provide good service, you need a good team and a good corporate culture. I have never worked with people who are so enthusiastic about their customers.

How does this affect your business and your industry?

Orchard Home Loans has partnered with its affiliate Orchard to focus on simplifying the way people buy and sell homes. For the average American, this process has been elicited for months and is full of uncertainty and annoyance. To solve this problem, Orchard revisited this experience by focusing on ways to be fair, straightforward, and easy.

Traditionally, homeowners looking to buy the next home risk not getting the dream home by first selling the old home and moving twice, or buying as a conditional buyer. Face a stressful and uncertain process that must be affected. Orchard offers the ability to buy a new home before selling the current home and is committed to making buying a home more intimidating as one of the biggest decisions in life.

Lucas Calfman

Vice President of Product Management

What is one of the most important focal points for arriving in the coming months?

Over the next few quarters, our team will deploy a key set of personalized capabilities in their own Transport Management System (TMS) to provide a personalized experience for their users. This allows you to work with all relevant data in a seamless UI that notifies or alerts you to important events that all users need attention to, from pricing to customer history to estimated costs. The effort required for this is greatly reduced. They are prioritized according to their role in the business.

How does this affect your business and your industry?

In the freight industry, the saying “time is money” is no longer true. There is a very linear relationship between the amount of shipments that a brokerage firm like us can move and the number of people on our team. So we have developed a sophisticated co-pilot with TMS to allow you to move and cover more cargo faster with better price and better customer experience than any broker on the market. We are changing our approach to growth. Our mission is to leverage technology and become the smartest and most efficient freight broker offered by our employees.

Paul Genberg

Interim CEO and Product Manager

What is one of Studio X’s most important focal points in the coming months?

The global energy shift spans decades and requires unprecedented cooperation between policy makers, corporate and non-governmental leaders, and consumers. Studio X focuses on innovations in current working practices and existing workflows in energy exploration, providing the technology, tools, communities, and resources needed to nurture ideas and redefine the exploration world. I will.

How does this affect your business and your industry?

New technologies and collaboration tools are paving the way for faster, smarter and more efficient work. Studio X focuses on bringing new solutions to the exploration sector with products such as XCover, Xeek and SixLab.

XCover connects geologists to flexible remote exploration projects, Xeek cloudsources solutions by launching award-winning challenges in linking data and earth sciences, and SixLab gives access to world-class mentorship An untied incubator for entrepreneurs and start-ups by providing resources and facilities that help shape the future of energy.

Tibaud Clement

CEO

What is one of Loomly’s most important focal points in the coming months?

As a brand success platform that enables marketing teams to streamline collaboration, Loomly is at the intersection of two major digital transformation trends. The first is the move from physical stores to online for many small businesses, and the second is the move from office meeting rooms in large organizations to remote collaboration. Our most important focus is to expand operations on both the team side (with four new team members) and the infrastructure side to seamlessly absorb this growth.

How does this affect your business and your industry?

As far as the business is concerned, it has just achieved $ 5 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) and will reach $ 10 million in ARR within the next 12 months, maintaining the triple-digit annual growth rate it has experienced since I am aiming for that. Established a company in 2016.

As far as the industry is concerned, we have a mission to define new standards in terms of marketing collaboration, especially cross-sectoral collaboration, which is the secret weapon of the most successful brands. Just as engineering teams collaborate on GitHub and product teams collaborate on Invision, more marketing teams collaborate daily on Loomly (more than 8,000 at the time of writing these lines).

Ben Johnson

Founder and CEO

What is one of the most important focal points for spruce in the coming months?

Spruce’s vision is to change the way people live at home. In five years, we will be the most trusted home service provider in the United States. We have partnered with local companies to build a network of service providers by providing the tools and resources needed to grow in today’s technology-enabled service economy.

Over the next few months, Spruce will use its own logistics, routing, and scheduling tools to develop a service provider platform to solve its partners’ most pressing operational challenges, such as capacity management and smart stuffing. And focus on strengthening. By helping providers improve efficiency, they can provide consumers with more accessibility and convenience, and ultimately a better experience.

How does this affect your business and your industry?

Gig workers may be suitable for work outside the home, but work inside the home requires different levels of trust and care. The spruce model, which works with local companies, provides our customers with higher quality workers and services. In addition, we enable SMEs to grow and compete in the new economy, which has left many SMBs behind in recent years. For end users, we want to make it easier to find reliable help for everyday chores. Instead of paying for expensive comprehensive cleaning, you can hire spruce to do dishwashing and laundry.

