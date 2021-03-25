PUBG Season 11: Paramo Return, Emergency Pickup





By Cody Perez of PUBG | March 24, 2021

The new season is always exciting at PUBG Battle Royale. This is what is happening with the imminent release of PUBG Season 11. This 11 season, “new” map locations, new gameplay features, so much.

As always, Krafton, like other battle royale games, has yet to find a way to ensure that all new seasons and content are released simultaneously on all different platforms. But it’s still new content, and it’s exciting.

If you read this by the time you publish it, it may only be playable on a test server for your PC as it is the first place PUBG Season 11 will be released. As with past updates, it will first appear here before migrating to a live server.

It will be available for a short time on the PC test server before reaching the live server on the PC and console. The full release on PC will take place on March 31st in about a week, and the console release will take place on April 8th on the live server.

This means you’ll have to wait a while before you can play on the PS4 / PS5 and Xbox family consoles, but in the meantime you’ll know what’s happening in the new season. Fortunately, Krafton has revealed everything you need to know about PUBG Season 11.

Presents patch notes for the 11th season of content, including new map locations to be offered this season, new gameplay features that provide some interesting solutions to some problems, and the entire general change board. To do. Start with a ranked mode that is important to some of your community.

Season 10 ends on the platform of your choice, or has already ended, depending on when and where you play the game. There are several seasonal 10 rank rewards that you can immediately look forward to in the game.

The monument was challenging, and players deserve some hard earned rewards for their efforts during the ranked season. Depending on the final end-of-season rank of Season 10, you can earn from no rewards to a total of three, all of which are pretty good.

First, you’ll get a uniquely ranked emblem for each tier for all players who ranked in Season 10. This depends on the rank you earned during the season, but as long as you have the emblem during the season, you can show it off after Season 11.

The second ranked reward is a bit harder to get because the player needs to reach a rank of gold or higher. If you earn Gold or above, you can get the 10th rank Mirad Skin of the season in the collection. And the third and final item is for players who really did in Season 10.

Players who may reach Rank Diamond or above will get a Season 10 Rank Parachute Glider Skin for use in the match. The first time you log in at the beginning of Season 11, all applicable items will be automatically added to your inventory.

In addition, the start of PUBG Season 11 is or is about to take place for you. This means more ranked rewards. However, there are some major changes in how rewards and ranked seasons generally work.

From now on, the ranked seasons will run for a total of about two months, rather than matching the length of the regular Battle Pass season. This is no longer the case, so the end and start dates of the Survivor Pass will no longer match the ranked season.

There are some changes in how the ranked rewards are awarded and how they are unlocked to help with this. One of the most important changes is that the emblem has become a temporary item. They no longer persist in your inventory as permanent items, but rather persist for the duration of the season in which you received them.

This is because the data shows that most players are using the latest emblems they receive. This means that Season 10 ranked rewards may leave the game after the end of Season 11.

Other changes include the fact that ranked parachute skins will be available from Gold rank and above. Vehicle skins are no longer ranked rewards, and animation emblems are now Platinum rank or higher. Nameplates and emblems will be given to the master rank and the top 500 players.

Other common changes to PUBG rank mode include spawn rates for all weapons, making them more similar to esports modes on all maps. Item spawns have been increased by approximately 30% to 40% to help the time spent looting in ranked modes.

One of the most important additions in Season 11 is the “new” map. Well, new. Paramo will be back in battle royale again and will probably be stuck longer during the season. The smaller fan’s favorite map is back, but at the expense of the other two maps.

During Season 10, both Heaven, which we already knew would be a limited-time map, went with a slightly more amazing Karakin of the decision. Instead, Paramo is back and will be available in both regular and custom match options.

However, there are some major changes in Páramo since the last time I saw it a few seasons ago. The terrain has one additional possibility of randomized locations to rock things and make the random nature of this map more appealing to players.

Increases the item spawn rate for secret rooms and care package helicopters. In general, the terrain has improved. There is a new cover option in the field. This small map features a standard small match size for 64 players, including bots, for regular matches.

Season 11 has solo, duo, and squad game modes in addition to both third-person and first-person options. For custom match options on this map, the secret room key is set to give to the player when spawned.

Due to the increasing number of PUBG maps and gameplay elements at this time, PUBG Season 11 will begin to limit map rotation. There are only 5 maps for each season and they change from season to season.

Meanwhile, Erangel and Miramar will be the only maps that will be part of this rotation each season. The other three slots rotate seasonally, giving developers time to work on the sunset map while they are away.

There isn’t much new content this season, but one of the most important features is the new emergency pickup. Sometimes you are in the middle of the blue zone, damaged and there is no way out of the horror of that area.

Fortunately, there are places where new emergency pickup items will appear. At this time, it can only be found in Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok and Vikendi. It is a predatory item that is kept in your inventory. When used, the Fulton balloon is released from the bag.

The balloon inflates and calls the plane arriving in 60 seconds. While waiting for the plane to arrive, you can grab the balloon rope and wait for the plane to come and rescue you. Then move towards the center of the safe zone.

Of course, you can jump off the balloon early and glide if needed. However, when deploying the balloon, make sure there is a clear area nearby. Also, be aware of the time it takes to arrive. This is only useful in certain situations.

It is also restricted to use only after the first circle and before the fourth circle. There are other restrictions. For example, if you are picked up by an airplane, you cannot shoot, or you are vulnerable to enemy attacks. Also, while connected to the balloon, the camera locks to the third person view even in first person matches.

In PUBG Season 11, you need to be aware of some major weapon balance changes. There is a Mini 14 whose damage has been increased from 46 to 47. VSS also has increased damage from 41 to 43.

And SCAR-L increased the damage from 41 to 42. However, Beryl and SLR are a bit weakened for performance and popularity. SLR has increased horizontal recoil by 15% and reduced recoil recovery from 2.1 to 1.9.

For Beryl, there are some changes, such as increasing the horizontal recoil magnitude by 5% and increasing the horizontal recoil speed from 10 to 11. Vertical recoil speed increased to 16.5. From now on, handling both of these weapons should be a little more difficult.

For mastery medals, there are 10 new types that can be unlocked. There are things to miss a victory, eliminate an entire squad of enemies in battle, take the lead in certain situations, and work well with your team. You can unlock these new mastery medals in both regular and ranked matches.

These medals have also become useful in the social aspects of the game. You can view up to two medals at a time as a way to show how hard you worked in the game. When you upgrade your medal tier, you’ll see the higher tiers and remove the old tiers from your profile.

You can customize the PUBG ID from the Customize tab. This will be part of the profile popup instead of the old passport style format. The new mutual friend system will also change the way friends work.

With this new method, you can send requests and accept friendships from other players like any other game, eliminating the need to follow someone. The friends list supports up to 300 players. If desired, you can block player requests for 30 days. As a result, the following features are no longer available: Send your request to players who are already connected!

Check the entire patch notes on PUBG’s official website for more information on various other bug fixes and changes in PUBG Season 11. Learn more about stores, quality of life and improved performance.

