That’s why Google blocked this Chrome privacy extension





Google has removed the Chrome extension from the Chrome Web Store and some users are ready. Extension developers are questioning Google’s motives.

The ClearURLs extension is still available in Firefox and Edge and is intended for your privacy and will remove the tracking component from your URL when the user clicks on the link.

You can see the tracking component yourself by looking at the address bar of your browser, which often displays very long URLs.

The second half of a long URL, followed by a question mark, equal sign, or ampersand, may have extra bits to track the user and collect data for analysis, so the content of the web page You may be able to remove it without affecting it.

In addition, links posted in Google search results do not always lead directly to your destination. In many cases, the link will go to the Google server instead. This server keeps track of where the link comes from and where it goes, thanks to all the additional tracking bits in the URL. The Google server then sends the user on their way to the desired website.

ClearURLs removes that intermediate step and sends the user directly from the search results page to the final destination.

“Damage to Google’s business model”?

Extension developer Kevin Roebert said Google has penalized ClearURL for “damaging Google’s business model.”

Roebert posted a long statement on the situation on GitHub, along with a German email (Roebert’s native language) received from Google explaining the legitimacy of the deletion.

“The reason for this is ridiculous,” Roebert wrote. “ClearURLs has a mission to prevent tracking via URLs, which is Google’s revenue. ClearURLs is currently unwelcome to Google because it has so many users that we hope the add-ons will disappear altogether. I think you are. “

Contradictory explanation

Roebert has appealed to Google, stating that the company has given him conflicting reasons for why the extension was removed.

Roebert said Google confuses users because it thinks the description is “too detailed” and violates store policy.

Meanwhile, Google also informed Roebert that the description wasn’t detailed enough, omitting references to features such as configuration import / export, logging, and donation buttons.

Roebert commented on the missing descriptors on Bleeping Computer: “This can be read like a joke. If you have a donation method, a badged indicator, a log for debugging, or a save and restore feature, during installation. The user doesn’t care seriously. Settings.

“The task of the add-on is to clean up the URL,” he told Bleeping Computer. “I’ve talked about these features, but they don’t even have a donate button, but Google wants to talk about these” important “features as well, because users are fooled. “I added this to the description.”

Minor violation

To be fair to Google, Google’s automatic translation of his own email from German to English, which he sent to Robert, is a bit more subtle, citing only a few violations.

Dock Roebert because the description doesn’t mention the “donate, badge, logging, export / import” feature of the ClearURLs extension.

It also includes “the article description contains unnecessary or irrelevant keywords,” that is, the extension. Google’s email suggests removing these keywords and updating the description.

Google also seems to have penalized Robert for unnecessarily writing to the system clipboard. He admitted that this was a feature left over from previous versions of the extension.

Responses to removing Clear URLs from the Chrome Web Store are mixed, with some suggesting that add-ons have security issues, while others think Google’s view of extensions as a business threat is ridiculous. There is also.

Meanwhile, another segment of the community is concerned about Google’s monopoly on space and the level of control it exerts.

For now, users who want to continue using the extension can install it manually.

