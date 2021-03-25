Traders are wondering if retail investors are losing interest in the market due to the loss of Tech and GameStop





It was a bad day for Cathie Wood.

And it was a very strange trading day.

For weeks, stocks have been held hostage by Treasury yields, especially for 10 years. As yields rose, stocks, especially high-multiple megacap stocks, fell. If the yield fell, the technology recovered.

The relationship has collapsed.

Yields fell for the third straight day, but the technology didn’t respond.

Megacap technologies such as Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Micron and Xilinx fell by 1.5% to 3%.

More importantly, the popular high-growth name on the market has been ruined.

Wood’s ARK Innovation Fund (ARKK) is the bell of a fast-growing tech crowd, down 5% and 28% down from its 52-week high on February 16 when interest rates began to rise. ..

Wednesday’s Ark Innovation Fund (Most Owned)

“With such a stimulus, you would think that Cathie Wood would be paid for. [funds]And that’s just not happening. ” Josh Brown, CEO of Resalt Wealth Management, told CNBC.

Are retailers losing interest?

One of the big surprises is the loss of volume. The NYSE’s trading volume was 80% of the 30-day average, and the Nasdaq’s activity was 90% of the average, which was unusually low given the decline in certain sectors.

“Last Friday’s triple witching was voluminous, but Monday, Tuesday, and today’s voluminous,” Piper Sandler’s Rich Repetto told me.

Did retailers, who accounted for most of last year’s growth, suddenly lose interest?

“It seems to indicate that retail customers have left,” Miller Tabak’s Matt Marie told me. “Why is the problem? Is it a higher rate? Are you concerned about the blockade? Or are they betting on March Madness?”

Another example: Reddit’s favorite GameStop was down all day with disappointing revenue, but fell 33% and collapsed late in the game. However, only 23 million shares have been replaced, well below the 30-day average of 34 million shares.

Low volume on big down days means that even if the share is over 30%, not only are not many owners interested in selling, but not many buyers are interested in buying. ..

Same as AMC, another Reddit crowd favorite, with a 15% reduction in volume two-thirds of the average.

Is Cathie Wood the key?

For high beta, high growth, high momentum crowds, seeing wood was an obsession. According to Marie, the flagship Ark Innovation Fund is currently being set up for critical technical testing.

“The closing price of ARK was $ 110.26 on March 8th,” he told me. Marie said it bounced off well, but was on a downtrend last week.

“We closed at $ 114 today. Below $ 110, it’s technically very negative,” traders point out, saying that “lows” are usually a negative indicator.

“Many people will be worried if they don’t buy at their weaknesses this time,” Marie said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos