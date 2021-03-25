Instagram allows users to draft stories and save them later





The company confirmed in an announcement that Instagram users will soon be able to create stories, save them as drafts and publish them later.

Instagram has long provided the ability to save regular posts as drafts, but stories always had to be created at the time of publication.

If a user starts creating an Instagram story and wants to think more about it before publishing it, there is no way to save their work to finish later.

There are some use cases where the ability to save story drafts is a welcome addition to Instagram.

Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, said this was a very requested feature.

When you ask, we’re delivering … Story Draft is coming soon 📣

— Adam Mosseri 😷 (@mosseri) March 23, 2021

Instagram’s main Twitter account has also confirmed that this update will be available soon.

Something new is coming 📣

Soon, you’ll be able to complete what you started with in the story draft.

— Instagram (@instagram) March 23, 2021

There are few details available at this time, but it’s not too early to think of ways to use this feature strategically.

How to use Instagram Story Draft

According to Instagram’s own data, 500 million accounts use stories every day.

Of the accounts that use Instagram stories, one-third of the most viewed content comes from businesses.

One-fifth of the story receives messages directly from the viewer, making this feature an effective way for businesses to stay visible and generate engagement.

According to Instagram, more than 50% of all business accounts on the site create stories in a particular month, so this isn’t lost in most businesses.

Instagram stories are also highly regarded by influencers. According to MediaKix’s influencer marketing report, Instagram stories are the second most effective content type after regular Instagram posts.

That said, it’s worth exploring the story draft and considering how to use it as a tool rather than thinking about this feature later.

Here are some use cases that come to mind.

Create in advance and publish later

The ability to schedule stories gives companies the flexibility to pre-create Instagram stories and publish them later.

This can be done before a big announcement or simply saved for posting when the corporate audience is more active.

Enterprises can create and save content when they have time, and press the submit button when viewers are most likely to see the content.

Team collaboration

Saving Instagram story drafts is an additional feature that helps the workflow of a team managing a single account.

Teams can collaborate on content by adding and editing story drafts before they are published. It’s similar to how teams collaborate on WordPress posts and Google Docs.

For marketers working for clients who prefer to review content before it’s published, drafts make it easy to get approval for your story.

Please think again

It’s a good idea to leave some content in the draft, but it’s not a good idea to start guessing your content until it’s created.

If you rethink after creating a story, you can immediately save your work and see it later instead of deleting it.

Look for this small but useful addition to Instagram that will be available in the near future.

Source: Instagram, MediaKix

