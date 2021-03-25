Google pays over $ 3.8 million to resolve allegations of prejudice affecting female software engineers





Google has agreed to pay more than $ 3.8 million to settle allegations of systematic compensation and job discrimination at search giants California and Washington facilities, the US Department of Labor announced. This amount includes payments to more than 5,500 current employees and job seekers.

The Federal Office for Compliance Programs has identified wage gaps affecting Google facilities in Mountain View, California, and female employees in software engineering positions in Seattle, Washington and Kirkland.

In addition, the agency identified a difference in employment rates that was detrimental to women working in software engineering at Google’s location in San Francisco and Asian applicants. Sunnyvale, CA; and Kirkland Site.

The U.S. Department of Labor has acknowledged that Google is ready to participate in the settlement talks and reach an early resolution, said Jane Sur, regional director of the Federal Contract Compliance Program in San Francisco. The technology industry remains one of the largest and fastest growing employers in the region. Regardless of the complexity and size of the workforce, we continue to enforce the Equal Opportunity Act to ensure indiscrimination and impartiality of the workforce.

The announcement comes shortly after the announcement of efforts to integrate Google’s employees, including temporary and contractors.

In a statement to The Verge, Google responded to the Ministry of Labor’s announcement by saying:

We believe that everyone should be rewarded based on the work they do, not who they are, and a lot of money to make the hiring and rewarding process fair and equitable. I’m investing. For the past eight years, we have performed an annual internal wage equity analysis to identify and address discrepancies. We are pleased to continue working to resolve this issue related to the 2014-2017 audit complaints, diversity and fairness, and to help our employees do their best.

According to the division, Google will provide $ 1,353,052 repayments and interest to 2,565 female employees in engineering positions subject to payroll discrimination as part of $ 3.8 million. Google will also provide $ 1,232,000 in repayments and interest to 1,757 women and 1,219 Asian applicants who are not in software engineering positions.

In addition, Google will allocate at least $ 1,250,000 in equal pay for equal work to US employees in engineering positions at Google’s Mountain View, Kirkland, Seattle, and New York facilities over the next five years. Approximately 50% of Google Engineering employees nationwide live in these locations.

Google also provided employment opportunities to 51 women and 17 Asians applying for software engineering positions, subject to an agreement with the Ministry of Labor.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos