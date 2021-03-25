Technology has helped universities become more innovative and original





The effects and burdens of COVID-19 are very unevenly distributed. For many, COVID-19 means unemployment, financial instability, negative work impact, or increased stress. For more privileged others, COVID-19 meant improved work-life balance and improved relationships.

The Pew Research Center recently published a survey of American views and reactions to COVID-19. The situation in the United States is different from that in Canada, and perhaps the most notable mortality rates are dramatically different. More than 160 people die per 100,000 in the United States, compared to 60 per 100,000 in Canada. But Pew’s research definitely tells a lot about our experience in Canada.

As expected, 89% of Pew’s respondents reported at least one negative change in their lives. For some, this included missing family and friends. For others, it was a challenge to deal with the newly congested living environment. However, the survey also found that far more than half of the respondents, 73%, reported at least one positive result. These included more time with the family and reduction of social obligations.

Pew Research Center, CC BY

As for the impact on work, as a result of the survey, some of them improved their work-life balance and some of them evaporated. Twenty-three percent explained how the pandemic had a negative impact on their careers, including unemployment, increased work-related stress, and frustration with working from home.

Only 13% mentioned positive work-related changes. For those people, working from home has helped them improve their productivity, reduce commuting time, and improve their work-life balance.

To commemorate the year of life at COVID-19, many look back on the past year and how it has changed the way we work. As someone who started a new job during this unprecedented health crisis, I read the results of the Pew survey with particular interest.

Evolving workplace

Less than a week after the World Health Organization declared a pandemic, I was appointed New President and Vice-President of the University of Alberta on March 17, 2020. With the spread of COVID-19.

It was a strange time to take on this new role, exacerbated only by unprecedented university budget cuts prior to COVID-19. Crisis times are difficult for everyone, but they also create opportunities to tackle problems in new ways.

My academic background is corporate law, and from 2005 to 2019, as Dean of Queen’s University Law School, I helped establish a law center in the modern workplace to investigate the legal implications of an ever-evolving workplace. As the pandemic clearly shows, one of the key to these changes is technology.

In my new position, the power of technology has allowed me to broadly engage and connect with faculty, staff, and students over a compressed period of time in ways that were not possible with traditional methods.

These opportunities extend far beyond universities and affect both private and public sector leaders. For example, business leaders are under increasing pressure to demonstrate their commitment to corporate social responsibility, including actively engaging and consulting with many stakeholders inside and outside the company. Technology helps.

A new way to listen

Most new university presidents begin their term with a classic listening tour meeting with faculty, staff, students, graduates, and community members. But that wasn’t possible when COVID-19 put an end to most face-to-face meetings.

My listening tour started in June 2020 at the online city hall. Given the serious financial urgency facing the university, this consultation process began before the formal appointment began on July 1. Reduce management costs by more than $ 120 million.

However, the online format had some silver lining. There were more than 2,700 participants in various roundtables, and more than 10,000 attended the online city hall in the fall semester. It would not have been possible to include so many people in more traditional face-to-face consultations in such a short period of time.

I also used ThoughtExchange. It’s a new online technology that allows thousands of people to instantly identify the group’s top priorities and questions. Participants can outline their thoughts and rank them by other participants. In 15 minutes, you can identify the top thoughts of a group of hundreds or thousands of people with candid and unbiased answers. It is comprehensive, anonymous and fully accessible to all participants.

It is a very different process from the traditional city hall, where only a few people have time to speak, favoring tenure professors over those who have the advantage or privilege of their ability to speak freely, such as students and staff. Often heavily distorted to do. Although not without disagreement, the consultation process has led to an unprecedented program of academic and administrative restructuring of the university.

Adopting technology

COVID-19 also called for universities to take a major step in technology-enhanced learning, mostly overnight.

Proper use of technology will allow college students to use their lesson time more efficiently. (Shutterstock)

Technology can lead to a more innovative approach to education. For example, how Steven Penney and Peter Sankov, professors of law at the University of Alberta, used flipped classrooms.

While teaching at Queens, I used the flipped classroom technique. That is, the content was pre-delivered online and lesson time was used to apply course content and provide immediate feedback.

Instead of giving a lecture in class, I presented the students with questions and questions and used voting to give them immediate feedback on their understanding of the material. There was positive feedback from the students. They especially appreciated the classroom time spent solving problems with immediate feedback, in addition to the convenience of online access to lectures and course materials.

With COVID-19, many of these technologies and innovations are now widely adopted throughout the campus, an overnight leap that would otherwise have taken more than a generation to adopt. I know our students are anxious to return to their classrooms and campuses, but they will return to a learning experience that has been forever changed and improved by technology.

We are all changed by COVID-19 We have changed the way we work and live. The extent of that change is just beginning to become apparent, but it will definitely be serious, especially for universities. We can create something more original by having a deeper positive impact on the communities in which we serve.

