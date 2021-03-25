5 Ways to Close Racial Gap in Technology Industry Through Education





How can we make technology and innovation more comprehensive? According to data from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in the United States, 83% of technical executives are white. Meanwhile, at Apple, 6% of the tech workforce last year was black. At Google, just under a quarter of internships were black and Latino, and 5.5% of new hires were black.

On Thursday, March 11th, MIT Sloan hosted an inclusive education: Former Executive Vice President of Berkshire Bank, Building a Strong and Diverse Workforce in the United States to Discuss the Gap, Focusing on Inclusion in the Innovation Economy Maria Raz, the current MIT Sloan instructor who is guessing, moderated the conversation. Aisha Francis, CEO of Benjamin Franklin Institute of Technology in Boston, and Michael and Donna Dawson of Innovators Four Purpose in Cambridge, Massachusetts have joined her.

Here are five of their suggestions on how leaders in both the public and private sectors can foster diversity in the technical workforce.

Stop technical stigma early

Michael and Donna Dawson collaborate with a diverse range of teens in a hands-on learning lab focused on technology and innovation challenges with real-world clients such as Cambridge and MIT. Many students initially think that their technology career is out of reach.

At Kendall Square [in Cambridge] Walk by Microsoft, Google, Novartis, Biogen, Pfizer, Moderna and MIT. That’s just wonderful. But for many students, especially those in the underrated group, they are just the names of the buildings. According to Michael Dawson, they don’t understand how their personal passions relate to the work done in these businesses.

Part of the problem is the lack of what Dawsons calls dinner table capital among undervalued youth. They don’t talk about it at home because their parents may not be involved in the technology. This is reinforced by the broader notion that mathematics is untouchable.

I think mathematics is stigmatized. For example, oh, you have to be really smart for that, Donna Dawson said. If you have a hard time when you were in elementary school, you will feel like an idiot. If something makes you feel stupid, you’re not going to engage in it.

She encourages parents, even math-minded people, to expose young people to STEM in creative ways such as cooking and making sweets. She calls this concept backdoor learning. Schools, on the other hand, can inspire future leaders by making STEM an acronym for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, making it more familiar to science and arts-minded children in real-life classes. I will.

Now everything is segmented, Michael Dawson said. You have science, you have math, you have English, you have social studies. The more integrated you are, the more you can achieve. And when it is integrated and relevant, students will be more interested, such as when looking at how science and mathematics relate to social studies.

Educators need to involve students in interdisciplinary projects that reflect reality. The Innovators for Purpose has recently completed a student-led project following the murder of George Floyd, injecting STEM into social studies, and exploring Jim Crow Law, Red Lining, and Slavery. As a result, an augmented reality installation, This should Not Be, was exhibited on the lawn of the Cambridge Public Library.

Make the role model important

Early education can only be done so far. Disadvantageous students need a technical role model that can show them the way forward and how their interests actually develop into their careers.

A few years ago, we adopted it for our program at one of Cambridge’s middle schools, Michael Dawson said. How many people would like to work for Google, Microsoft or Novartis? I didn’t raise my hand. And one student said that I really enjoy playing Microsoft games, but I’m not interested in working there. How high quality programs you have because they are not interested in participating until these students have role models and mentors in their lives who can achieve this for them It doesn’t really matter if you have one.

Address the cost and reality of higher education

At Benjamin Franklin Institute of Technology, almost 60% of students are first-generation college students. Francis said more than half of Boston’s white population has a higher degree of education.

Only 24% of Boston’s black and Latino population have a college degree. It’s not because of lack of interest. She said it had to do with systematic racism and systematic barriers.

Francis is promoting policies to make it easier for minorities to attend college, including extending the deadline for the Massachusetts MASS Grant financial support program to the summer, reflecting the realistic schedule of many students.

She said college students and aspiring college students who can help them understand their careers usually don’t apply until June, July, and August because there’s really no one in life.

According to Francis, on campuses working on inclusion, it’s too long to tailor to the needs of those who want to serve, but people of color have been held accountable to tailor to culture. I did. “If we can start meeting people where we are, we can break down cost barriers by making more money for education, and we can meet people’s family and work commitments. By ensuring that you start to get something much fairer and more comprehensive innovation economy.

Hire based on skill set

Francis also encouraged companies to diversify through recruitment based on skill sets rather than degrees and years of the same work experience. She pointed out the concept of Opportunity @ Works STARS (Skilled Through Alternative Routes) as a successful model. It tracks skilled workers to jobs that may not be accessible due to some prerequisites.

These are the strategies and tactics that diverse candidates, or candidates who may have no work experience other than customer service, can adopt to increase their chances of getting a job using transferable skills. think. She said to the field in which they were trained.

For example, in New York State, a new route pledge promises participating employers to move to a skill-based recruitment model as needed, removing requirements for new hires in high school or post-secondary school. You should report quarterly on the hiring process that was done. .. Companies, including Google, are already participating.

In Boston, tech non-profit Resilient Coders offers hands-on training for people of color through a 20-week coding bootcamp and a demo day with top employers to hire. The graduates went to The Boston Globe and Wayfair.

Intentionally broaden your horizons

Francis had an easy solution to break the barrier. Knowing your fellow students and colleagues as a person. Evaluate and diversify your network. Find something in common.

You have to be willing to take risks. And there will be some nasty moments you know. But I think you can get closer to each other at the human level. She said she sometimes establishes relationships based on hobbies and common interests rather than gender or ethnicity. That little moment. Hey, what about your family? Who are you as a human being? The relationship begins there.

She urged people to evoke unconsciously biased behavior when they witnessed it, even if it felt uncomfortable at first. Francis says he calls this compassionately. She uses two techniques. Making a call is a softer approach: I landed in a way you didn’t intend and I would like to invite you to reconsider it. Here’s how I heard it.

The call is more solid: listen, it’s the third time you said the phrase. I explained to you before that that it was offensive to me. Stop it.

Francis urged the workplace to normalize these tactics as an essential, progressive and standardized part of workplace interaction.

It may sound unpleasant, but if you have a culture of calling and calling, “Listen, I’m calling you”, or I’m calling you. These types of approaches need to be part of the norms of the classroom, workplace, or team and are useful if people are exposed to them and agree to the notion of using them.

