Video game Disco Elysium banned in Australia for violating moral standards

Australian gamers are once again dissatisfied after the Australian classification committee banned the detective RPG Disco Elysium.

Disco Elysium: Final Cut was scheduled to be released on PS5 / PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox Series X / Xbox One on March 30th, but Down Under doesn’t seem to do this.

Final Cut is an expanded version of Disco Elysium, featuring English voice actors, new quests, fresh animations, and additional characters.

The statement states: “Computer games are classified as RC … as computer games that portray, express, or otherwise process gender, substance abuse or addiction, crime, atrocities, violence or rebellious or abominable phenomena. It violates the moral, dignity, and adequacy standards generally accepted by rational adults and should not be classified. “

After that, they decided that the games shouldn’t be categorized.

The game has been available in Australia for two years from the Steam online game store, but developer ZA / UM was looking forward to the console launch this month.

I had to go to the classification committee for review before it could be sold in Australian stores.

Paper Shotgun journalist Alec Meer wrote about the game: “This is not a game about youth and heroes, conquest and revenge, victory or power.

“It’s a game of confronting your wreckage. It’s not about regret, it’s about how embarrassing and destructive your regret is.

“It’s a game where you challenge your regrets and make something new from the wreckage. It’s a mirror you can’t turn your back on.”

Fans blamed the Australian classification committee, one commenter wrote:

It is very disappointing that Australia rejected the Disco Elysium classification: dispointed_relieved:

I was really looking forward to playing the lines on the PS5 with narration. -JC: sagittarius: (@ nayyythan) March 24, 2021

“They tell me what something contains. Give it R18 + and move on. I’m an adult and it’s my decision to impose on myself. “

Another addition: “Disco Elysium rejected the classification in Australia because it portrayed gender, substance abuse, and violence. Indeed, have we experienced games that condemn world issues in the past?”

This isn’t the first time the Australian Classification Board has clashed with gamers over a tough decision on a new game.

According to Rock Paper Shotgun, they also banned We Happy Few from being sold domestically in 2018 after having problems with the game’s counterfeit drug Joy.

The game could end with an R18 + age rating in Australia, rather than being banned after the developer appealed the ruling.

