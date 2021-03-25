Apple cites the web’s third-party market as evidence of the App Store’s dominance





In a submission to the Australian Competition & Consumer Commission, Apple rejected the idea that the App Store is the world’s leading app market and said users could get digital content from the web and other sources.

Apple and Google are the subject of an ACCC investigation into app store policies, and antitrust observers are investigating potential issues arising from claiming market dominance.

This study is part of a larger study of digital platform services, trying to determine if third parties can compete in the market alongside the App Store and Google Play. App store regulations, developer fees, ranking systems, marketplace access, and consumer data collection are also being considered.

In response to a paper release on ACCC’s first issue announced in September, Apple exercised power over developers with pricing and policies for other distributors of apps for non-iOS platforms. Recognize and treat as an important competitor that constrains Apple’s ability to do so. ” In addition, the company disagrees with the organization’s characteristic that the App Store is “significantly the most dominant app market.” Apple does not believe it has “significant power” in any of the markets associated with the ACCC investigation, nor has it seen any market failures that need to be addressed through legal action.

Apple’s submission (PDF link) was submitted in February and published Wednesday. ZDNet reported on this document earlier today.

According to Apple, there are many channels through which iOS users can access digital content, including major competitors such as the web, web-based app stores such as Steam, and alternative hardware and software platforms such as Google Play. In addition, developers have free alternatives for both distribution (reader apps) and fee collection (non-subscription).

Apple claims there is “fierce” cross-platform competition to retain developers, adding that the need to catch up with other ecosystems has driven many App Store innovations. In-app purchases, pricing terms, App Store edits, subscriptions, Apple Arcades, promo codes, App Clips, and more are listed as responding to or triggering changes in the market.

Technology giants claim that they are facing significant competitive constraints as developers have the option to move from the App Store to other platforms.

“Of particular note is that App Store prices (that is, App Store fees) continue to fall,” says Apple. “Apple didn’t have the market power to increase or maintain fees. Over the years, Apple’s fees have decreased, or Apple has paid developers fees to stay competitive. More options to avoid (leader rules, multi-platform rules, etc.) to differentiate from other app marketplaces. ”

Apple typically cuts in-app purchase revenue by 30%, but recently, for developers who make less than $ 1 million annually, that slice has been cut to 15%. Google in March followed with the same program.

This document states that the App Marketplace fees are not specific to the App Store, as Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Samsung charge their respective stores.

Today’s publication was released a few days after Apple told the ACCC that it was “surprised” when it heard that developers were concerned about the App Store review process.

