Innovation Works reports that it has invested $ 372 million in Pittsburgh tech startups this year.





Last year was a disaster for so many industries, from tourism to restaurants. But for Pittsburgh’s tech startups, progress continued with strategic support from Pittsburgh’s leading non-profit, early-stage startup investor, Innovation Works (IW).

Rich Lunak, President and CEO of IW, believes he has one of the fastest growing entrepreneurial communities in the United States.

This is a tribute to the strength of the innovation ecosystem that IW has nurtured in fields from robotics and AI to life sciences and software since 1999.

According to the 2020 Community Impact Update released today, the strategic investment of $ 6.7 million in Innovation Works had a significant impact on 94 companies in 2020.

These companies continued to raise $ 372 million from subsequent investors. Believe it or not, this was a record year for the portfolio’s subsequent financing, says Lunak.

This equates to 2,737 high-paying jobs created and / or held by IW portfolio companies. Twenty-six companies in the IW portfolio have raised at least $ 1 million.

Lunak says it has raised over $ 3 billion in additional funding since the founding of Innovation Works. This is a $ 3 billion investment to impact and grow the economy of southwestern Pennsylvania.

The IW portfolio includes software companies such as Maven Machines, which creates fleet management and dispatch software for trucking and logistics. The company does everything from purifying a nuclear accident in Fukushima, Japan to disposing of underwater explosives in the U.S. Navy, similar to RE2 Robotics, where robots with human-like robotic arms are used all over the world. It was the year of the breakout.

Other promising startups last year include EKTOVR, which makes wearable robot boots for roaming virtual environments. There is also Sparkwear, which makes a luminous interactive bracelet with Bluetooth. This helps people connect at special events, find common ground and liven up conversations.

Many local businesses have found ways to address the pandemic directly and to pivot their skills to address the challenge.

Medical device company ALung Technologies has FDA emergency use to replace the patient’s bedside ventilator and provide technology that can assist in recovery from Covid without all the negative effects of using the ventilator. I was given permission.

Lunak also points out CytoAgents, which are marketing drugs for respiratory diseases, flu, Covid and more. The company receives a large grant from the National Institutes of Health to accelerate clinical trials.

Yet another was Health Monitoring Systems. It was one of the largest providers of real-time data on hospital Covid patients and open ICU beds. [and] According to Lunak, the amount of ventilator used in more than 600 hospitals across the United States.

When the pandemic first closed most of the country, Innovation Works launched the Covid Resiliency Fund to help vulnerable early-stage tech companies. They have invested $ 2 million in 49 companies to avoid layoffs and continue research and development.

The new accelerator, AlphaLab Health, was launched last year in collaboration with the Allegheny Health Network (AHN). Life by providing investment, expertise in how to navigate healthcare systems, mentorship, potential customer connections, lab space, clinician assistance, and access to AHN’s vast clinical database. Supports early science startups. This accelerator is located on the campus of Suburban Hospital in Bellevue.

Impact Proteinics, an example of AlphaLab Health’s company, can extract proteins from cells for faster biomarkers and drug discovery.

Surprisingly, 60% of the companies that Innovation Works has invested in over the last decade have founders or leaders of women and people of color. Colored people make up 14% of the population of southwestern Pennsylvania, but have made up 43% of the leadership of IW portfolio companies over the last decade.

It depends on the specifications. Innovation Works has a number of programs that address the challenges faced by poorly serviced communities. For example, help find mentorship or build a network of investors with a special interest in diverse entrepreneurs.

We run a very large internship program aimed at deploying women and people of color to local start-ups and tech companies, says Lunak. So, in short, what it’s trying to do is build a ramp to these opportunities for really everyone in the community.

