Senate Arizona skips voting on controversial bills regulating Apple and Google’s app store





The Arizona Parliament was scheduled to vote on an unprecedented and controversial bill on Wednesday. This will impose a wide range of changes in the way Apple and Google operate their respective mobile app stores, especially by allowing alternative in-app payment systems. However, the vote was not held because it was passed on schedule without explanation. Verge saw all other bills on the schedule debated and voted in the Senate’s live stream, but Arizona HB2005, listed at the beginning of the agenda, never came out.

One of Apple’s prominent critics accused the iPhone maker of stopping voting by hiring a former chief of staff to Arizona Governor Doug Duchy, hindering the Senate from hearing the bill and finally voting. There is. on. This was after the law, an amendment to the existing HB2005 law, was passed by the Arizona House of Representatives earlier this month with a groundbreaking 31-29 vote.

The big show turned out to be no show. The bill was killed in the air during the agenda for closed-door transactions. Apple has hired a former chief of staff for the governor, who is said to have mediated the deal to prevent it from even being heard, testified in support of basecamp co-founder David Heinemeier Hanson, HB2005. The fierce Apple critic who submitted said this on Twitter in the afternoon.

Apple declined to comment.

According to a report from the protocol, it was well known before today’s scheduled vote that both Apple and Google hired lobbyists to fight the bill. If the Arizona bill passes the Senate and is signed by Ducey, the state will be a paradise for app makers trying to circumvent the app store and Google Play store payment systems. Reduce all app sales and in-app purchases of digital products.

We have also forced both companies to implement a state-specific enforcement patchwork system or to shut down operations in Arizona altogether while opening the doors to proceedings against the state. May have caused an additional type of headache.

In a testimony in front of Arizona House earlier this month, Apples chief compliance officer Kyle Andeer argued that the App Store would provide developers with enough value to justify a 30% reduction. .. This fee is described by some special stakeholders as a payment processing fee, much like Apple is swiping a credit card. It’s terribly misleading. Apple offers enormous value to developers, both in stores for distributing apps around the world and in studios for creating apps. That’s what the Commission reflects, Andeer said in written testimony.

But he added, the bill tells Apple that the stores we build can’t use their own checkout lanes (and collect fees). This gives billion-dollar developers free access to the value of all App Stores, whether they’re selling digital products or making millions or billions of dollars. The bill requires the government to offer Apple the App Store.

Many Democrats openly opposed the bill

It’s worth noting that the bill also faced considerable opposition at the Arizona House by Democrats, not Republicans who love big companies. It could be unconstitutional for many Democrats to openly oppose the bill and block interstate trade, and California over the removal of both Apple and Google from game developers Epic Games in Arizona. Voted against it for intervening in the court battle. Fortnite for Android and iOS platforms.

The bill, primarily sponsored by Congressman Regina Cobb (R-5), is one of those that came out to the state legislatures of countries that challenge Apple’s and Google’s long-standing policies on the mobile app economy. These bills can be traced back to rising antitrust pressure on the rise of Big Tech in both Europe and Washington, DC. Other areas include California and the European Union, where Epic has launched its own battles. It has launched an antitrust investigation into the App Store and Apple Pay over anti-competitive claims.

Both Apple and Google operate the two most dominant app stores in the world. The Google Play Store allows an alternative app store, or alternative payment system, but Apple doesn’t. This means that every digital purchase on iOS requires Apple to save 30%, and in some cases 15%, but Apple has made a secret deal with Amazon since the Prime Video subscription. It’s been criticized for its reduction, but-buying an app. Exempt certain types of purchases when it is strategically convenient.

In the last six months, the two companies have announced a change in the fee structure that will allow small developers representing the majority of app makers on both Android and iOS to claim a 15% reduction. Critics who hardly reassured the store.

These state app store bills have become a battlefield for lobbying between Big Tech and its most intense critics.

These antitrust proposals, such as HB2005, are primarily the work of the Coalition for App Fairness (CAF). CAF consists of Epic, Spotify, Tinder’s parent company Match Group, and dozens of other companies that are increasingly dissatisfied with the current state of the mobile app economy and the app store owner’s iron wall developer contract. Industry group. Some of these companies, like Spotify, have long complained about mistreatment by Apple and prioritize their software over competitors by using App Store rules and iOS requirements. I have accused him of doing so.

Earlier this year, the CAF lobbied lawmakers to instigate the introduction of bills like HB2005, initially in North Dakota and now in several states, including Arizona. Although the North Dakota bill failed, Arizonas was seen as a more promising alternative as it focused solely on in-app payment systems. The North Dakota bill also requires operating system owners to allow alternative app stores.

The legislative assembly is not over. In a statement from The Verge, CAF Executive Director Meghan DiMuzio will continue to promote solutions that increase choices, support app developers and small businesses, and end monopoly practices.

Now the fate of the bill is now at stake, and it’s not immediately clear what happened. Rep. Cobb, the sponsor of the bill, did not respond to requests for comment. The Arizona Governor’s Office and the office of Arizona Senate Leader Rick Gray (R-21) also did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Updated March 24, 10:12 EST (Eastern Standard Time): Added statement from the Coalition for App Fairness.

