Seven innovations that changed food safety





Scientists and researchers studying food and food safety have discovered that there are more than 250 food-borne diseases worldwide. When someone eats contaminated food, they may experience more serious symptoms such as upset stomach, vomiting and diarrhea, or face life-threatening problems. This is why food safety is so important.

Since the dawn of mankind, people have been looking for ways to make food safe to eat. I started by cooking it on fire, salting it and storing it. As society developed technology, some of its early uses were applied to help food safety.

From the first case of the fusion of technology and food safety to 2021, our approach to food safety has evolved and improved dramatically over the years. Here are some of the technological innovations that have advanced this evolution. These are the seven innovations that have changed food safety.

1. Refrigerate

Keeping food cold keeps it fresh longer and prevents the growth of bacteria that cause food-borne illnesses. Ancient civilizations built underground food storage areas to keep food cool, and more modern times ice was used to keep food cold. Using technology to make machines that keep food cold began in the mid-18th century, and by the 1830s the first vapor-compression refrigerators were born.

This technology continued to evolve throughout the 1800s, and in 1913, a step was taken to permanently change food and food safety. This year was the year when the first home refrigerator was built and dramatically changed the social relationship to food.

2. Canned

They say that need is the mother of invention and, of course, never hurt money. These are the situations gathered in the late 1700s when Napoleon offered prizes to those who could create a safe and effective way to store large amounts of food for his army.

In 1809, French inventor Nicolas Appert discovered that heating food in a sealed glass jar did not spoil the food. He won an award for the development of this method, but science understood why it worked, or how to do it on a larger scale, until another French scientist came decades later. Did not (see below). It will be another century before commercial canning for food storage begins in the United States.

3. Pasteurization

Pasteurization, the process of heating a liquid to accelerate spoilage and kill bacteria that lead to food-borne illnesses, is most relevant to milk. However, the French scientist Louis Pasteur, who discovered and created this process, did it to save Francis’ wine industry. Pasteur calculated the time and temperature at which the liquid could be heated to kill the bacteria without affecting the taste, based on the heating that accompanies the canning process.

This process was applied to milk in the late 19th century and drastically reduced the number of people with tuberculosis by drinking milk from infected cows. This process succeeded in increasing the safety of milk, and in 1908 the first of many laws requiring pasteurization of milk was passed in Chicago.

4. Refrigerated truck

Ships and trains began using mobile ice boxes to transport food in the 1800s, but a true cold supply chain was born to keep food (and other temperature-sensitive products) safe and fresh. Was until the 1940s. This innovation came from a collaboration between American inventor and entrepreneur Fred McKinley Jones and Joe Numero.

It was here that Jones and Numero founded a company now known as Thermo King and invented the first air-cooled unit that Jones could install on trucks. This has made it easier, cheaper and more efficient for food producers and producers to transport food and keep it safe from the farm to the table.

5. Data logger

With the introduction of the cold chain and its widespread use in the food and other industries, it became important to be able to monitor the environmental conditions within the cold chain. This is where data loggers come in. According to Dixon, data loggers have many other uses besides food safety. They provide accurate and constant temperature monitoring of sensitive materials, such as raw chicken shipments.

These sensors can record many environmental conditions such as temperature, humidity and pressure. By 2021, many data loggers will be connected to the Internet and will be able to send data to remote cloud-based surveillance systems. This gives you even more control over food safety.

6. Ultraviolet rays

Ultraviolet light is a modern innovation that has several uses in the field of food safety. This light is the spectrum of light found in sunlight and can be used to interact with a variety of food, beverage, and food-related processes to increase the overall safety of the final product.

Examples of UV lights used in the food safety industry include decontaminating air in food manufacturing facilities, disinfecting manufacturing surfaces, and helping to remove contaminants from all types of beverages, from water to orange juice. It will be. The more science learns about the value of UV light, the greater its impact on food safety.

7. Blockchain

A new technology affecting food safety that has the potential to be completely unrealized is blockchain technology. A blockchain is a decentralized electronic ledger that securely records all transactions or blocks within a chain. It is most commonly associated with cryptocurrencies, but there are also applications for food safety.

Blockchain is more transparent because it can safely record every step of a food journey through the supply chain. It can help people know how long their food has existed, how it has been treated, and whether it is safe. Over the next few years, this technology will be used more and more to ensure that the food we get is as safe as possible.

Conclusion

These are just some of the innovations that have changed food safety over the years. No one knows where food safety innovations are heading next, but we know that there will be more innovations in the future aimed at making food safer for all of us. ..

