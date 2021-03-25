The Realme 8 Series debuts at an affordable price with cameras up to 108MP





The Realme 8 series is the latest from OPPO’s sub-brands. Realme 8 Pro with Realme 8 and 108MP cameras was promised to be announced soon. A big event has happened and there is a follow-up to last year’s Realme 7 series. Both duos come with a quad camera, but the Pro version gets up to 108MP megapixels on the main camera. This isn’t the first time I have a 108MP shooter, but it’s impressive that Realme can do it and still get it at a low price of Rs 18,000 (about $ 248 in the US).

Let’s start with Realme 8. This variant comes with a 6.4-inch screen with a resolution of 1080p or higher, a touch sampling rate of 180Hz, and a peak brightness of 1,000 knits. The refresh rate is 60Hz only.

Realme 8 works with Helio G95. The same chipset used in Realme 7 may only improve performance slightly. Cooling systems are better off using copper instead of carbon fiber setups.

When it comes to imaging, there are 64MP Main Plus 8MP Ultra Wide Angle, 2MP Macro, and 2MP Black and White. You can’t capture 4K video like the Pro version. Other important features include a large 5000mAh battery that only takes 65 minutes to fully charge, 128GB of onboard storage, 4GB / 6GB / 8GB of RAM, and a microSD card slot. It also comes with an underdisplay fingerprint reader.

Realme 8 Pro runs on the same processor used by Realme 7 Pro and Realme 6 Pro, the Snapdragon 720G. What has changed is the Realme UI, which is currently version 2.0.

The phone comes with 6GB or 8GB of RAM, 128GB of onboard storage, a microSD card slot for memory expansion, 4G LTE connectivity, and 50W darts charging. The display is also a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED with 1,000 nits of brightness, a 60Hz refresh rate, and a 180Hz touch sampling rate.

Realme 8 Pro is camera-centric, so mobile photography enthusiasts may consider this. It features an updated Super Night Scape mode, Ultra Night Scape Video mode, and Starry mode for video. The 108MP camera combines an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera (f / 2.25 aperture, 119 fields of view), a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP black-and-white shooter. The selfie camera is 16 megapixels and the aperture is f / 2.45. The 4500mAh battery enables 8 hours of games and 20 hours of Youtube playback.

Realme 8 pricing details

When it comes to pricing, Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro are priced at Rs 15,000 and Rs 18,000 in India ($ 206, $ 248). Even with premium specs and features, it’s very affordable. You can check the Realme upgrade program and pay only 70% of the price to use the unit for one year. You can then upgrade to another unit and pay another discounted price.

You can also see Flipkart and Realme.com. It will be released in the UK on March 31st for 280 for 8GB RAM 128GB for Realme 8 Pro on Amazon.com and Realme.com. The pre-order has started. j

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos