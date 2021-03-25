Is technology accelerating the decline of front desks?





The future of the hotel is a dramatic change in the front desk. The changing consumer demand accelerated by global pandemics and advances in connected technology has led front-of-house staff to increasingly focus less on transactional interactions and services. Technology is revolutionizing the entire front desk concept: what it means and how it works.

Downstream effect

Beyond the hustle and bustle of our personal lives, the wave of technology has simultaneously reshaped almost every industry on the planet, resulting in amazing business opportunities. Hotels, large and small, are adopting technological innovations in a variety of areas to help grow and rebuild their old business models. Downstream effects are increased automation, increased efficiency, reduced overhead, and a healthier bottom / top line.

This transition to a technology-driven world is our collective action as long as human species, wired as comfortable creatures, increasingly rely on technology for their ease of use, convenience, and ubiquity. Has changed radically. The incredible convenience provided by technology is driving the near-universal adoption of smartphones, social media and internet connections. For example, high-speed Wi-Fi and guest connectivity are now playing an important role for hospitality industry owners / operators. This trend is expected to continue.

But the real magic of modern technology lies in its ability to reduce everyday friction points. And once eliminated, a new bar was set up, so how did it come without it in the past? Most of us remember putting coins into public phones before mobile phones arrived, but water never returns to that stage.

Leverage the possibilities

In my view, the hotel industry, especially around the front desk (and perhaps the entire experience during your stay), is not making the most of technological advances to mitigate friction points. I argue that over the last 100 years, the front desk hasn’t really changed much. The owner just switched the front desk bell to a tired old Dell.

Imagine arriving at your hotel in 2021 today, just as you did in 2019. After long-haul flights from the airport and Uber trips, the ride is pulled up by the hotel, a quick glance at Bellman and then the bag rolled head-on. door. On this special occasion, you arrive five minutes after the tourist bus just arrives, putting you and your luggage behind a deep line of 50 people, waiting for check-in.

Of the five check-in windows on the front desk, only two actually have staff because others are at lunch break. To insult the injury, the group in front of you has a screaming toddler, the air conditioner in the lobby has decided to take a break, and you are in desperate need of a shower. After waiting 30 minutes, there is finally a lukewarm greeting from an overextended check-in clerk who counts down the minutes until the end of the shift.

After randomly allocating a room, you arrive simply by noticing that the credit card in your hand has succeeded in degaussing the key to your room, and you are now towing your luggage I’m stuck outside your room. get annoyed…

Does it sound old-fashioned? Well, that’s not really the case. We have all experienced several versions of the above story, and when that happens, it causes stress and anxiety. There is little welcome that hotel owners are trying to offer, and little that guests want to experience. In 2021, you don’t have to do this.

I think it’s time to completely rethink the front desk.

Seamless service

Until COVID-19, one of the biggest buzzwords in the travel industry was seamless. This represents the nearly impossible pursuit of removing all friction points on a customer’s journey before, during, and after the trip. This utopia experience is easy to do, but it is still customized to the needs and interests of the traveler.

Today, the pursuit of seamlessness is being robbed by contactless payments. For consumers who are reconsidering their post-pandemic travel, safety is their primary concern. Increasingly, the demand for contactless technology-enabled stays for digital native consumers is becoming the norm.

For an industry that has built operating models based on decades of face-to-face experience, jumping to non-contact is a 180-degree change, but it’s not impossible. Technology that connects rooms with guests, hotel teams, and ancillary service providers allows you to unlock as well as doors. This advanced connectivity has the potential to unleash guest experiences, new revenue streams, operational efficiencies, and provide check-in experiences and concierge services built for the 21st century.

As 2021 continues, the hospitality industry faces a dynamic and difficult economic environment. It’s still unclear what the New Normal will look like from the consumer’s point of view, but the hotel owner, who removes friction points and offers memorable connections and massive personalization, will ultimately win. This remains unnegotiable, regardless of all other changes the industry has undergone.

Finally, one thing we can be sure of is that it will not return to its previous state. Now is the time for hotel operators to take bold action and leverage new technologies to improve the customer experience. By providing customers with what they want for a contactless stay and a great guest experience, hotel owners can open up new opportunities for revenue growth and increase operational efficiency in the future.

Steve Davis is the CEO of Operto Guest Technologies.

