PUBG Mobile has reported 1 billion cumulative downloads outside of China since its launch in 2018





China’s tech giant Tencent said Thursday that mobile phone action game PUBG Mobile has become one of the most successful games in the world with over a billion cumulative downloads outside China.

Since the so-called Battle Royale style game was launched three years ago, PUBG Mobile, a mobile version of Player unknown’s Battlegrounds, where a group of players fight each other until only one combatant survives, has become very popular.

According to data analytics firm Sensor Tower, the latest downloads lag behind Kiloo Games’ Subway Surfers and King Digital Entertainment’s Candy Crush Saga. Both are relatively easy to play and are casual titles that appeal to a wide range of viewers.

“PUBG Mobile’s 1 billion downloads show that core games (in this case AAA battle royale titles based on PC IP of the same name) can achieve the same scale in mobile space,” said an analyst at Niko Partners. One Daniel Ahmad said. .. Tencent, the world’s largest revenue-generating video game company, has another battle royale title in China called Peacekeeper Elite. It was announced when Tencent reported a 29% increase in online game revenue in the fourth quarter. This is due to the surge in paid video game users in the Chinese and international markets.

The two hit games, Honor of Kings and PUBG Mobile, continued to outperform their rankings in China and internationally, respectively, in the same quarter, he said.

Tencent said it aims to generate half of its game revenue from abroad.

LightSpeed ​​and Quantum Studios and Timi Studios have both opened a shop in Los Angeles with the goal of “creating content using their own intellectual property that appeals globally.”

