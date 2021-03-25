Will Microsoft sprinkle Discord on the book to level up the game’s ambitions?





In September 2020, Microsoft shocked the game industry with the acquisition of video game owner ZeniMax Media, the parent company of video game publisher Bethesda Softworks, which owns eight game development studios, for US $ 7.5 billion. Microsoft planned to add creators of popular game franchises such as The Elder Scrolls and Fallout to the Xbox family. Less than a year after the acquisition, Microsoft seems to be planning the next move. Bloomberg quoted that source as recently reporting that Microsoft is currently discussing a potential acquisition with the well-known chat platform Discord in the gaming community. According to the report, the acquisition amounted to over US $ 10 billion, and Discord first contacted Microsoft to assess its interest.

The acquisition of Discord could be Microsoft’s ticket to penetrate the gaming community. Software giants already own multiple chat platforms such as Skype and Teams, but Discord makes strong connections with gamers around the world.

In a conversation with MARKETING-INTERACTIVE, Jelle Kooistra, Head of Data Foundation at Newzoos, said Discord is a central hub for game enthusiasts to connect. The community focuses on friends as an easy way to set up voice chat while playing all sorts of games or chatting to common interests such as specific video games and TV shows.

Kooista says Skype and Teams are part of Microsoft’s productivity suite, with a focus on intra-company and inter-company communication, but Discord is bringing an “unbound focus” to the gaming community. I added. The platform usage is also different. While Skype and Teams are used for interviews and company meetings, Discord is primarily used to effectively hang out with friends. Teams are used during working hours and Skype is used sporadically. Discord, on the other hand, is on whenever people are playing games with friends, and for some people it’s always on in the background, Kooista explained.

In addition to the gaming community, the acquisition could also bring Microsoft closer to a younger audience. This is, according to Kooista, “always an interesting audience near tech companies.” Just last August, Microsoft also expressed interest in acquiring some of TikTok’s businesses. This will allow Microsoft to own and operate TikTok in the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. According to Kooistra, the move could have been part of Microsoft’s efforts to reach younger audiences, given that TikTok is far less directly linked to Microsoft’s core business. There is.

Sharing similar sentiment, Game Research Director and Research Director Piers Harding-Rolls said with the acquisition of Discord, Microsoft in particular is the “PC game market.” In addition, Microsoft’s move could be a defensive move, Harding-Rolls said. By acquiring Discord, Microsoft not only eliminates Discord as a competitive threat, but also prevents other competitors from purchasing chat platforms.

Harding-Rolls added that purchasing Discord is a strong match for Microsoft’s platform-independent Game Pass product, which allows gamers to access Microsoft games cross-platform. “I think Discord is a useful building block that could help Microsoft go beyond the roots of traditional consoles to reach and serve more gamers,” he said.

Escape from the (console) box

Kooistra of Newzoo said in the same thread about the Game Pass that he also focused specifically on software and services in the gaming space. “Microsoft may buy an Xbox device. They just want to subscribe to a game subscription (game pass) that they can play anywhere. Which title to play, on which device. It doesn’t matter if you play, or with whom you play as long as you subscribe to Microsoft’s services. “

This change is also evident in Microsoft’s 2020 financial report, which states that it will change the way games are distributed, played and displayed. In addition, cloud gaming will be introduced in the game pass, allowing subscribers to stream the game to their mobile phones and tablets and play it with nearly 100 million Xbox Live players. At the time of the report, the company added that Microsoft’s Game Pass service had more than 15 million subscribers.

Discord also has an existing subscription service, Nitro. It provides better chat extensions within the gaming ecosystem, including increased upload size and support for high resolution video. By incorporating this service into Microsoft’s Game Pass, both Discord’s Nitro and Game Pass will be much more valuable to a wide range of gamers, and Kooista will be the “perfect starting point” for playing new games with friends. Mr. says.

Meanwhile, Microsoft has been offering subscribers free access to Disney + for months in recent months, integrating Game Pass offerings into its Electronic Arts (EA) subscription, EA Play, and much more. Partnerships are strengthening the game ecosystem.

“Microsoft is becoming more like Netflix, where we need to make sure that the service is of great value to our subscribers. As the overall pool of subscribers grows, Microsoft invests more in dealings with publishers, You can acquire and find new developers. Creative new perks to attract, including more subscribers. ” He added that the acquisition of Discord means that Microsoft can make its value proposition even stronger and easily show this value to a wide range of game viewers.

With Microsoft’s move to cross-platform games, the acquisition of Discord will mean “fully strategic implications,” said Gaming and esports consultant board advisor, CEO and co-founder of a virtual event company. One David Webster said. Carrot collective. As Xbox’s strategy evolves from mere console sales to gaming as cloud gaming and services, Webster says access to a large gaming community to facilitate subscriptions is key to success. By acquiring Discord, you will be able to gain that access. Based on this, Webster added that the $ 10 billion price tagged for the acquisition may not seem too high.

The acquisition potential could enhance Microsoft’s gaming ecosystem, but Webster pointed out that the acquisition potential carries risks.

Discord is a very independent voice community. Allowing Microsoft to continue in that spirit will be key to future success and growth. When trying to embed deep into the Microsoft ecosystem, Discord users quickly find another home.

Nonetheless, Webster said one of the highlights of this potential acquisition of Discord is Microsoft’s continued support and belief in games and game viewers as a strategic pillar of the company in the future. I did.

