Google Provides Details on Life After Cookies for Interest-Based Advertising: “Privacy First” FLoC Initiative Replaces Device Identifiers with Cohort IDs





Google is in the midst of a long-term phase-out of third-party tracking cookies, which is at the core of today’s digital advertising methods. Earlier this year, the company announced that Chrome browsers would no longer support them within two years. However, given that interest-based advertising is a key component of Google’s revenue, it’s clear that the company hasn’t abandoned ad tracking. What wasn’t very clear was what Google plans to replace cookies with. Google has stepped up testing of the Federated Learning of Cohorts (FLoC) initiative, revealing some new details. This is called a “privacy-first” approach to delivering targeted ads to relevant end users.

Broadly speaking, FLoC implements a cohort-based approach to personal tracking. End-user interest continues to be measured in a similar way, but instead of being tagged with a unique identifier, it is assigned to a similar combination of cohorts by a clustering algorithm. The advertising industry sells products to these more generalized cohort IDs rather than to individual users. Google is ready to expand direct testing of this program with advertisers in the second quarter of this year, but this new “privacy-first” approach will generate about 95% of the conversions seen in the current way. I have already promised to be done.

FLoC testing to start with the next Chrome release

Worth about $ 147 billion last year, Google’s advertising revenue accounts for the majority of deposits. However, public attitudes (and willingness to regulate government) are shifting towards making personalized ad tracking more unfavorable. And similar moves by contemporary competitors such as Apple (which rolled out major privacy changes, including interest-based advertising in the recent release of iOS 14) have voluntarily made Google under the “Privacy First” banner. It may have prompted reforms.

Google first proposed FLoC in 2020 as part of the Privacy Sandbox Initiative. We aim to revolutionize interest-based advertising by adding a layer of end-user anonymity without significantly reducing the effectiveness of targeted advertising. The basic approach remains the same. When end users browse the web, Google looks at what they do and how much time they spend in different places. This information creates a basic profile of your interests and shows which ads may be relevant to you. Independent advertisers bid on Google to display ads in specific demographic groups of interest. What FLoC changes is the isolation and profiling of individual users. When viewed by end users, Google will flag it for inclusion in the cohort group based on activity. Advertisers are currently bidding to display ads in these cohort groups.

Google says this “hides the individual in the crowd.” An additional step suggested by the search giant is to use processing on the device to keep the web history private. Perhaps this means that Google will generate a cohort ID on your local Chrome installation and then pass it to the server.

Of course, the big question for the interest-based advertising community is whether it works like the current system. Google says internal testing of Google’s audience shows that it’s 95% effective in terms of conversions per marketing dollar spent. It’s not perfect, but it’s unlikely to send an advertiser looking for a significantly inferior alternative.

Google publishes a FLoC white paper that advertisers can use to run their own tests. Announced that the next release of Chrome will facilitate further testing. This will provide access to the FLoC-based cohort and allow advertisers to run origin trials. Given that the new Chrome version is typically about once every six weeks, it will be available in late March or early April.

Will interest-based advertising change significantly?

The exact amount of first-party data that Google limits to collect is not yet known, but FLoC and other items included in the “Privacy First” proposal protect end users from abuse by third-party cookies. Greatly useful for. A terrifyingly detailed profile. As part of its “Privacy First” pledge, Google has also formally promised not to build personal-level tracking identifiers again.

The most promising development for end users is when web browsing history and activity is actually restricted to the local browser. Google may allow some access to interest-based advertising data stored locally via Chrome, but collects all personal information that may be found and collects invasive details. Freely sold profiles that are out of the reach of third-party data brokers. In addition, the leakage of personal information due to data breaches can be significantly reduced.

The FLoC proposal has some limitations. First, it will only be available to Chrome browser users. Some of the interest-based advertising industry can combine this with other major browsers to simply block cookies without providing an alternative to ad tracking and use device fingerprinting technology to do business as usual. We speculate that attempts to continue may surge. Even on the site where the user is logged in, those accounts may be able to connect directly to the cohort in which they are located.

“Privacy First” is a trend, but the market may not have bought it

The “Privacy First” campaign and sandbox proposals say what end users (and regulators) want to hear, but have already received backlash from both sides.

Interest-based advertising marketers are generally content with the privacy-first approach, as Google claims to be about the same as the current method, but nevertheless it represents downgrades and additional restrictions. I have not. Some ad tech companies call this anti-competitive, and the UK Competitive Markets Authority has already begun investigating this property in response to complaints from industry lobbying groups.

Google’s #PrivacyFirst campaign and Sandbox’s proposal say what end users (and regulators) want to hear, but they’ve already received backlash from both sides. #respectdata Click to tweet

On the other side of the field, the Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) has characterized the FLoC proposal as a “behavioral credit score,” and is concerned that it could lead to discrimination. The group has also expressed concern about how secure cohort IDs will be. The first suggestion shows that FLoC may share more information about browsing history than the current system, and if it is somehow paired with a cohort ID by a third party, the user will be more You are exposed to great risk.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos