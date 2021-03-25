Popularization of 108MP cameras, intensifying competition, plans for Make in India, realization of the first flagship store





Realme 8 Pro

Realme launched two new affordable midrange smartphones, Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro, in India on Wednesday. The Realme 8 Pro is clearly the centerpiece of the Realme 8 series, bringing a whopping 108MP camera (and many other interesting features, including a 50W fast charge) at a starting price of Rs 17,999. Undercutting the Xiaomis Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, the Realme 8 Pro is India’s most affordable phone with such camera settings. Vanilla Realme 8, on the other hand, starts at Rs 14,999 and gives you a 64MP primary shooter.

Read also | Realme 8 Pro offers a 108MP camera and a 50W fast charge for Rs 17,999.Everything you need to know

Going forward, Realme also plans to launch 5G-powered Realme 8 in line with its 2021 brand strategy, making next-generation connectivity standards available to even more customers. In other news, Realme appears to be entering the elite league of the top three smartphone players in the world’s second largest smartphone market, but has even bigger plans for the Indian market. In an exclusive interview with The Financial Express Online, Realme’s Vice President and CEO Madhav Sheth of Realme India and Europe will be blaming technology, intensifying competition, plans for Make in India, and the upcoming flagship store. Talk about the brand’s attempt. More.

Excerpt.

FE: What is Realmes’ growth plan for the Realme 8 Series?

Madhav Sheth: Realme democratizes 5G models into lower segments, making them more affordable for more users. Beyond Rs 20,000, 5G will be enabled on all Realme phones. However, we understand that some consumers still prefer 4G phones (and expect cutting-edge technology at an affordable price). With this goal in mind, we planned both the 4G and 5G versions of the 8 Series. The 4G version is 17,999 rupees lower than the X7 5G and even its predecessor, the Realme 7 Pro. Realme 8 is 14,999 rupees. With the launch of the 8 series, we aim to penetrate deeply into the midrange 4G market of 10,000 to 20,000 rupees and acquire young users nationwide. With the launch of the 8 Series, we plan to increase our market share in this segment to 10-15%.

FE: Realme 8 Pro has become India’s most affordable phone with a 108MP camera on technology previously reserved for the premium and mid-premium segments. Can you tell us more about that?

Madhav Sheth: I don’t want to launch hardware just for numbers. Introducing this (108MP camera) technology to the mass market does not mean that there is a warning or omission. We are committed to optimizing the hardware for better photo quality, so a premium flagship phone with a 108MP sensor may give even better camera output. Software tuning is not just a name experience, it’s a real experience.

FE: Competition is always good for innovation. How does it affect product design and pricing decisions in Realme? How important is it for a brand to be the first in the world or the first in India?

Madhav Sheth: Competition is always good, but it must be fair and ethical in business. Our customers are price sensitive and every 500 or 1,000 rupees their aspirations change, which makes India a very unique market. Therefore, it is important not to mislead consumers with incorrect information (only for the benefit of the brand).

We want to bring innovation first. It is very important that we can offer it at a reasonable price. But it doesn’t sacrifice experience.

FE: The Realme 8 Pro is cheaper than the 7 Pro, is there any particular reason you’re trying to beat a particular rival?

Madhav Sheth: The Realme 8 Pro is cheaper than the Realme 7 Pro because the X7 series currently costs Rs 19,999. We don’t want to cannibalize our sales.

FE: What happens to Realme 7 Pro? Will it be abolished?

Madhav Sheth: Realme 7 Pro is deprecated and Realme 8 Pro is here.

FE: When will Realme 8 5G come? Provisional price?

Madhav Sheth: Realme 8 5G version coming soon (but not too soon). In terms of pricing, it’s important to understand that adding 5G with these features incurs additional costs.

* Sheth has also confirmed that a fourth model (also known as Realme 8i) is planned for Financial Express Online, making it an entry-level 4G product that will be introduced at a later stage.

FE: What are your future products and sales strategies to be in the top three smartphone players in India?

Madhav Sheth: This year, Realme will focus on 5G as a key growth driver. To do this, we offer 5G-enabled smartphones at a low price, allowing consumers to experience the latest processors with significantly improved power management, display optimization, camera support, gaming performance and more. At the same time, prepare for the future of consumers. 5G. In addition to this, we continue to optimize our product portfolio and offer more options to meet the diverse demands of more consumers. AIoT will continue to play a key role in growth planning as it expands Realme’s presence in hearables, wearables and smart TVs across all products.

Apart from the online segment, the Realmes mainline segment is also slowly growing. We ensure that the offline inventory of the mainline store matches the online channel at the time of product launch.

Opened the first flagship store in Gujarat. The store will be a vast space of 10,000 square feet. Our goal is to be as easy and convenient as possible to purchase while recognizing our customers’ needs and providing cutting-edge technology. Not only smartphones, but all products such as TVs, audio equipment, and wearables will be exhibited. At this 360 Tech Life flagship store, customers can use smart devices and gadgets to lead a smart and connected life. We will also launch 300-500 Realme smart stores and several flagship stores nationwide to allow more users to experience smartphones and AIoT products.

FE: Can you tell us about your current and future plans for Make in India?

Madhav Sheth: Realme is working on enhancing Make in India capabilities and strengthening its localization strategy. Oppo is an OEM partner and has 7,000 employees (Oppos factory). Currently, more than 60% of Realme smartphone supplies, including screens, batteries and internal structures, are purchased and manufactured in India. We are also encouraging more suppliers and partners to open local factories in India to further contribute to the country’s economy. We continue to rely on local production, manufacturing smartphones and smart TVs 100% domestically, and continue to strengthen our Make in India strategy. Even we manufacture 100% TVs in India with the help of local OEM partners.

India is our main market and therefore our current focus is to ensure that we meet the demands of our huge and growing Indian users. At a later stage, we will look for opportunities to export our products to other countries.

Read more | Realme launches X7 series, Real Upgrade Program in India. We want to dominate the price range of 20,000-30,000 rupees by offering 5G to everyone.

