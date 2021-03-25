How technology helped overthrow the transportation system with a pandemic





Transit systems across the country continue to address the COVID-19 pandemic and are seeking technological advances.

Natalia Quintello, Senior Vice President of Innovation for the New York City Partnership, is most excited about building partnerships both inside and outside the big institutions. She is responsible for leading transit innovation partnerships with other regional agencies of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority and developing other relevant public-private initiatives.

Under TIP’s three-year-old Transit Tech Lab Accelerator Program, where Quintero was the founding director, companies have the opportunity to pilot their technology using MTAs.

In an interview, Kintero said he made technology a collaborative force. Through Transit Tech Lab, we were able to investigate how technology companies work with agencies.

Natalia Quintello, New York City’s Senior Vice President of Innovation, said:

New York City Partnership

Former City analyst Quintello, who studied at Barnard College and Columbia University, succeeds Rachel Haot, a former Chief Digital Officer in both New York City and New York State. Haot, who is moving to California with his family, continues to advise on innovation opportunities.

Catherine Wilde, President of the New York City Partnership, said Natalia will be built on this foundation to help public institutions harness the resources of businesses and research institutes to continue improving public services. I am glad.

A New York City partnership is also being recruited to serve as director of the innovation program.

Since its launch in 2018, TIP has helped integrate new technologies within the transit network of the New York Metro Region. Transit Tech Lab has developed 22 technology pilots and proof-of-concepts focused on accessibility, subway signals, bus network optimization, predictive maintenance, and curb management.

Its COVID-19 Response Challenge, which includes several regional agencies, has worked on nearly 200 applications and tested technologies such as ventilation, disinfection, and micromobility. Built by Transit Tech Lab graduate Axon Vibe, the Essential Connector app targets the journey of essential workers.

Participating agencies were the MTA and its New York City Transit and Metro-North Railroad units. Port Authority of New York and New Jersey; NJ Transit; Pupil Transport Authority within the New York City Department of Transport and the City Department of Education.

In addition, the New York City bus route redesign, facilitated by Transit Tech Lab graduate Remix, has reduced travel time and non-revenue miles, reflecting key worker locations. MTA estimates that Remix has saved millions of costs per day and 130 miles of non-income services while reducing production timelines by 71%.

The state-owned MTA is one of the largest municipal issuers with $ 49 billion in debt. Despite being stored for approximately $ 6.5 billion under the US Rescue Plan Assistance Package signed by President Biden, Chairman Patrick Foyer said authorities are still facing serious financial stress.

TIP and the MTA jointly launched the world’s first live digital subway map in October, created free of charge by Brooklyn design firm Work & Co. This collaboration is the subject of the documentary The Map by filmmaker Gary Hustwit.

This map provides an online real-time view of planned and unplanned service changes in digital format, including physical location of trains, accurate timetables of departures from each station, and accessibility information such as current elevator and escalator status. Offers.

According to Kintero, the organization’s activities resonate far beyond New York.

We have open communication with US transportation and around the world, she said. We communicated with Paris, London, Singapore and Los Angeles to see how they think of similar jobs.

Meanwhile, the MTA said the New York City Transit has significantly improved subway speeds during a pandemic. Authorities say they have installed 919 new digital timers in grade time signals, increasing 270 citizen speeds across the system over the past two years and reducing the time trains hold on station platforms.

According to the authorities, faster work will bring more New Yorkers back into the system, reducing customer execution time.

Separately, state accounting auditor Thomas Dinapoli has provided an interactive map that tracks subway passenger patterns by neighborhood compared to February 2019 passenger numbers just before the coronavirus escalated in the region. I launched it.

This website shows the median income of the neighborhood, the percentage of immigrant households, and the top jobs in all the neighborhoods. According to DiNapoli, this shows the different impacts of the pandemic on the subway system across neighboring cities as defined by the US Census.

Subway ticket gate data from MTA shows the correlation between median household income and the number of subway passengers. Regions with low median household income tended to have significantly higher passenger numbers in 2019-level shares than wealthy regions.

This trend continues through the recovery so far, not just in April, when COVID-19 had the most dramatic impact on ridership, Dinapoli said.

In high-income areas, residents may work in more adaptable sectors of the remote work model, such as financial activities and business services. In areas where residents are likely to continue to use the subway during a pandemic, common employment areas are healthcare and social support, as well as leisure and hospitality.

