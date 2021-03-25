Apples 2020 iPhone 13 Series May Support Variable Refresh Rate





The 2020 version of the Apples iPhone may be catching up with some of the top Android phones on the market today. The company typically outperforms Android devices in processor speed, but its display lags behind in terms of refresh rate. According to a new report, the refresh rate of the iPhone 2020 display iPhone 13 series is variable.

According to the report, the display is supplied by Samsung Display, which transforms one of its light emitting diode (OLED) product lines to accommodate low temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) panels. LTPO is a backplane technology for OLED displays that allows businesses to generate variable refresh rates. The Apples 2020 iPhone has been criticized by both reviewers and users for limiting its refresh rate to 60Hz.

The refresh rate is the number of times a particular image appears on the display and is important for improving the overall user experience. Android smartphone makers such as OnePlus and Samsung are using this feature to enhance the user interface (UI) of their devices. In fact, according to reports, Samsung is already using these LTPO panels on the Galaxy Note 20 series. This feature is also useful for video playback, as high refresh rates are suitable for sports and other fast-paced content.

For clarity, Apple is no stranger to high refresh rates. The company offers a technology called ProMotion on iPad Pro tablets, which offers variable refresh rates between 60Hz and 120Hz. Android smartphones such as Samsung, Asus, OnePlus and Xiaomi also use similar technology to offer high or variable refresh rates on their devices.

The iPhone 13 series is scheduled for later this year. Apple faced a production delay due to last year’s pandemic, but the company is expected to meet normal deadlines this year.

