Instagram will soon release new story draft feature, screenshots leaked online





Instagram Stories will soon have a new option to save unfinished stories as drafts. This feature allows users to return to the draft story and complete it later if needed. Instagram says this feature is an ongoing work, but screenshots of what this feature looks like have been leaked online. The screenshot shows Instagram working on a new pop-up. This allows users to save the story as a draft or discard it and start with a new story.

The social media platform used Twitter to make sure they were working on the story draft feature. Instagram says in a tweet that users will be able to use the story draft feature to complete an incomplete story, but it doesn’t promise a release date or even a rough timeline. Instagram director Adam Mosseri also tweeted that the story draft feature is coming soon. Mosseri claims that this is a very requested feature from Instagram users.

Tipster Alessandro Palazzi shared a screenshot of what this feature would look like shortly after Instagram announced it. The screenshot shows that if the user tries to get out in the middle of storytelling, Instagram will display a dialog box that gives the user three options. The first option allows the user to discard the story and start with a new story.This erases all previous edits made to the story and allows the user to[破棄]If you click, you will not be able to restore them. There is a second option called “Save Draft” that allows users to save their story edits to a draft. It doesn’t publish the story, but keeps it as a draft so users can come back later. The 3rd one[キャンセル]is. This hides the dialog box and allows the user to return to creating the story. This button is useful if the user accidentally presses the back button while working on the story.

Currently, Instagram has a back button[破棄]When[キャンセル]Only two options are displayed when you press.As mentioned above, new[ドラフトの保存]Options will be added shortly.

The Orbital podcast has made some important changes. We talked about this in our weekly technology podcast, Orbital. To subscribe to this podcast, simply subscribe from Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download episodes, or press the play button below.

Follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News for the latest technical news and reviews. Subscribe to the YouTube channel for the latest videos on gadgets and technology.

Tasneem Akolawala is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise includes the entire smartphone, wearable, app, social media, and technology industries. She reports from Mumbai and also writes about the ups and downs of India’s telecommunications sector. Tasneem can be accessed on Twitter at @MuteRiot and leads, tips and releases can be sent to [email protected] Zoom on Friday: Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser takes steps to make working from home a fatigue-related story





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos