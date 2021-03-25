Google agrees to pay the Italian publisher for the news





Milan: Google signed license agreements with many Italian media publishers to pay for news content on Wednesday in a recent move by US tech giants to curb media anger over lost advertising revenue. Announced. It was introduced by the EU Directive two years ago and signed with some French publishers earlier this year on “neighboring rights” requiring payment to display excerpts of news content as part of an Internet search. It follows the agreement. The contract on Wednesday will give Italian publishers access to the Google News Showcase program. This program allows you to pay for a rich selection of content. “These individually signed contracts represent an important step in Google’s relationship with Italian publishers by rewarding publishers,” Google said in a statement. The Google News Showcase will be available in Italy in the coming months, he added. “These agreements are an important step forward and support Google’s commitment to Italian publishers,” said Fabio Vaccarono, CEO of Google Italy. Among the publishers that signed the deal were RCS MediaGroup, Il Sole 24 Ore, Monrif, Citynews, Caltagirone Editore, Il Fatto Quotidiano, Libero, Il Foglio, Il Giornale and Il Tempo. “News rewards, including rights related to the distribution of digital content, are at the forefront of our publishing group,” said Giuseppe Selborn, head of Il Sole 24 Ore. It was. Urbano Cairo, CEO of RCS Media Group, said, “We are pleased to sign this agreement, which sets out relevant rights issues and recognizes the importance of quality news and the prestige of the title,” including the Corriere della Serra newspaper. I did. Neighboring France was the first EU member state to enact “neighboring rights” legislation, but Google initially refused to comply. However, after turbulent negotiations, the search giant signed a contract with a particular French publisher in January. Media outlets struggling to reduce print subscriptions have long seen Google failing to save millions of dollars from ads that appear next to news search results. Australia is actively pushing to force digital companies to pay for news content, and last month Google signed a “heavy payment” deal with Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp.





