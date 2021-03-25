NHS White Paper: NHS Innovation-Med-Tech Innovation





Dr. Ewa Truchanowicz, Managing Director of Dignio in the United Kingdom, is analyzing NHS’s latest restructuring proposal in a government white paper.

Further reforms of the NHS are underway. The government’s latest health white paper will overturn many of the changes pushed by then-Prime Minister David Cameron in 2012. The latest reforms mean further innovation and cooperation across the healthcare sector, which is already happening in parts of the country.

The white paper is full of phrases that clearly imply future integration and innovation enhancements. There is also reference to greater cooperation between different parts of the healthcare system, including the local council, which plays an important role in entrusting care for the frail elderly. Published last month, this document enables the NHS and local governments to arrange medical services to address current and future challenges by ensuring public and taxpayer value and integrating care. Explains that. In many parts of the country, cooperation on that scale is already underway as part of individual pilot programs with promising results.

In Manchester, healthcare specialist Mastercall Healthcare and Norwegian health tech company Dignio are collaborating to transform home care with digital remote care. Local government-funded plans employ digital care, which is of great benefit to both healthcare providers and patients. Mastercall, a stockport-based out-of-hospital healthcare provider, oversaw the implementation of a new digital approach to patient care called Technology Enhanced Living (TEL). This is the kind of innovation that government ministers are currently looking for. TEL’s idea is to remotely monitor and follow up patients while reducing the need for labor-intensive and costly face-to-face GP testing, hospitalization, and the use of emergency services to improve health and social care. .. result.

The system uses a Bluetooth device linked to a smartphone app to monitor the health of an individual or their caregiver. Health status is returned to the digital platform as real-time data. The technology solution is provided by Dignio and Mastercall provides TEL service. The system will use video counseling extensively where possible and establish a Hospital @ Home team to address patient exacerbations, avoiding hospitalization in a clinically safe and appropriate hospital. The system allows clinicians to monitor appropriate risk-stratified data across the platform to accurately detect and respond to changes in patient status while reducing the burden on NHS services.

Reducing the burden on the NHS seems to be one of the main drivers of the latest reform round. Municipal involvement checks even more boxes!

Dr. Michaela Buck, Chief Executive Officer of Mastercall Healthcare, said: Our collaboration began after we started regular meetings with the Chief Executive Officer of the Stockport Council. They are very knowledgeable and visionary when it comes to using digital technology to support social care residents. Currently, there are about 20 care homes on the Dignio platform, and early results suggest that hospitalization for the frail elderly and others with acute complications has been significantly reduced.

Stockport pilots were started before COVID-19 arrived and were designed to manage patients with long-term conditions. After the COVID was declared pandemic, it was found that the same system could easily be adapted to monitor the exacerbations of coronavirus patients and help reduce bed demand again. The platform was quickly identified as an enhanced version of the Oximetry @ Home service deployed by the government.

The Dudley NHS Clinical Commissioning Group was one of the first to recognize the importance of what was offered.

Dr. Jonathan Derby, Chief Clinician, said: We have used the platform as a pilot to monitor Category 2 COVID patients at home. The software turned out to be easy to use and very reassuring to the patient. Helps minimize hospitalization. In other words, it enhances the ability of COVID patients in more serious conditions.

And, following its success in Dudley, there are now plans to introduce the platform to long-term care facilities in the area.

Feedback from both Dudley and Stockport has been very positive so far, and during the pandemic patients were more empowered to know that there was a clinical team monitoring them remotely. It states that it is no longer isolated.

Link-up healthcare is nothing new in Norway, where Dignio developed the technology before it was founded in the United Kingdom. Since 2014, the company has built close cooperation nationwide, including the capital Oslo. Through a series of projects established by the Norwegian Department of Health, effective techniques and methodologies have been developed to improve the lives of patients with conditions such as COPD, diabetes and cardiovascular disease. Recently, Oslo has included patients with mental illness and preventive care in its services. Independent studies have demonstrated significantly improved patient outcomes and improved care service efficiency.

The latest NHS reforms highlight the need for more integrated thinking and clearly more innovation within healthcare. Ultimately, it leads to better patient outcomes and savings, which can be reduced to funding more innovations. The platform provided by Dignio is a proven technology solution in Norway and the company is working hard to offer the same benefits here.

The white paper does not make every part of the NHS work independently, but how public health and social care systems connect, communicate and work together to meet people’s health and care needs. It suggests that we should continue to seek. The results of the pilot schemes in Manchester and Dudley provide valuable insights into future directions as changes are seen again within the NHS.

