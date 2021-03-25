The first sale of Realme 8 Pro, Realme 8 will begin today at 12:00 noon via the Flipkart, Realme website: Price, Specifications





The first sale of Realme 8 Pro and Realme 8 will begin today, March 25th, at 12:00 pm (noon). The Realme 8 Series phones were announced on March 24th, along with the Realme Smart Scale and Realme Smart Bulb. The smartphone is the successor to the Realme 7 series launched last September and comes with some impressive upgrades. Realme 8 Pro comes in two RAM and storage configurations, and Realme 8 comes in three configurations.

Realme 8 Pro, Realme 8: Prices in India, Sale Offers

The Realme 8 Series will be available today via Flipkart (Realme 8, Realme 8 Pro), the Realme India website (Realme 8, Realme 8 Pro), and the offline store from 12:00 pm (noon) on March 25th. .. The price of Realme 8 Pro is Rs. 17,999 for 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variants and Rs. 19,999 for 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. There are color options for Illumination Yellow, Infinite Black, and Infinite Blue. The price of Vanilla Realme 8 is Rs. 14,999, Rs for 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. 15,999, Rs for 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. 16,999 for 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. Available in cyber black and cyber silver colors.

The Realme India website offers Flat Rs. 1,500 instant discounts on credit cards and credit card EMI transactions, 10% cash back up to Rs. 200 with MobiKwik payments, and Flat Rs. 75 cash back with Freecharge payment. Meanwhile, Flipkart offers unlimited cashback of 5% on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card transactions and a 10% discount on initial transactions with the Bank of Baroda Mastercard debit card. There is a free EMI plan for purchasing Realme 8 Pro and Realme 8 smartphones from Rs. As much as 2,500 per month.

Realme 8 Pro specifications

Dual SIM (Nano) Realme 8 Pro runs Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11. This phone features a 6.4-inch Full HD + (1,080×2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a 90.8% screen-to-body ratio. 180Hz touch sampling rate, 1,000 knit peak brightness. Realme 8 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC with Adreno 618 GPU. It comes with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage and can be expanded via a dedicated miroSD card slot.

In terms of optics, the Realme 8 Pro comes with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 108 megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HM2 primary sensor with an f / 1.88 lens and an 8 megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f / 2.25 lens. I will. A 2-megapixel macro shooter with a 119-degree field of view (FoV), f / 2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel black-and-white sensor with an f / 2.4 aperture. On the front is a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor with an f / 2.45 lens housed in a hole punch notch in the upper left corner of the screen.

For connectivity, Realme 8 Pro comes with dual-band Wi-Fi, 4G, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. On-board sensors include ambient light sensors, proximity sensors, magnetic guidance sensors, accelerometers, and gyrometer sensors. There is also an in-display fingerprint scanner. Realme 8 Pro is powered by a 4,500mAh battery that supports 50W SuperDart Charge fast charging technology. The phone measures 160.6×73.9×8.1mm and weighs 176 grams.

Realme 8 specifications

Realme 8 has some differences in specifications compared to the Pro variant. It has the same display with a hole punch cutout. Internally, Realme 8 features an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 SoC and a Mali-G76 MC4 GPU. It comes with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage that can be expanded via a dedicated microSD card slot.

For photos and videos, Realme 8 has a quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f / 1.79 lens. The other three sensors are the same as Realme 8 Pro. The phone also has the same selfie camera as the Pro variant.

Realme 8 has a large 5,000mAh battery and supports low speed 30W Art Charge fast charging. Supported chargers are included. The Realme 8 measures 160.6×73.9×7.99mm and weighs 177 grams.

Has the Redmi Note 10 Series raised the bar in India’s low-priced phone market? We talked about this in our weekly technology podcast, Orbital. To subscribe to this podcast, simply subscribe from Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download episodes, or press the play button below.

