Oppo A74 5G is said to have been discovered on Geekbench with Snapdragon 480 SoC and 6GB RAM





The Oppo A74 5G is said to have been discovered on Geekbench with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC. This list shows that the smartphone has a 6GB variation and can run Android 11 out of the box. The development, with reports that 5G-enabled smartphones have multiple certifications, is coming a few weeks later, suggesting that it’s about to go on sale. Past leaks also claim that Oppo may launch the Oppo A74 in both 4G and 5G variants. The 4G variant also reportedly visits various authentication websites.

The Geekbench list of smartphones with model number CPH2197, which is believed to belong to the Oppo A74 5G, shows that it has a 1.80Ghz fundamental frequency SoC and a motherboard codenamed “holi”. According to a Nashville Chatter report, Holy’s codename belongs to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC, an entry-level 5G chippet from a US chipmaker. The phone achieves a single-core score of 523 and a multi-core score of 1,758. As mentioned earlier, Oppo phones have 6GB of RAM and will run on Android 11.

The launch of Oppo A74 5G seems imminent. This is because smartphones have already been found on various certification websites such as the NBTC, US FCC, TKDN and Global Certification Forum (GCF) websites. The CPH2197 model number of the phone is the same as found in Geekbench. The FCC list shows that the Oppo A745G can run on Android 11 based ColorOS 11.1 and has a 5,000mAh battery.

There is also a 4G variant of Oppo A74 that comes with model number CPH2219. It has also been confirmed on various certification websites such as China Quality Certification (CQC) website, EEC, Indonesia TKDN, Indonesia Telecom and Wi-Fi Alliance certification. According to a Nashville Chatter report, the Oppo A74 4G will have a 5,000mAh battery and may support 33W fast charging. It also mentions that this variant is likely to have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC. The phone may have a 6.43 inch Full HD + AMOLED display with a centrally drilled cutout.

What is the most exciting technology announcement in 2021? We talked about this in our weekly technology podcast, Orbital. To subscribe to this podcast, simply subscribe from Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download episodes, or press the play button below.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos