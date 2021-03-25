Dota 2 Update: Valves to help new players, new heroes and smurfs account crackdowns





Dota 2 is considering one of the key updates in 2021 and will MOBA a new era of games on Valve with the aim of welcoming new players by supporting them with the debut of new heroes. Bring to. Apart from that, this update also helps crack down on “Smurfs” accounts that have proven to be awkward in the game.

Valve Corporation is on the verge of having a major franchise in front of them, especially as the Netflix series “DOTA: Dragon’s Blood” (via iTechPost), which will be released by Thursday, March 25, is approaching its debut. As a spin-off of World, of Warcraft, Defense of the Ancients, or DOTA is one of the most popular multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) franchises in the world.

MOBA franchises are popular with fans around the world, and esports games are one of the most watched games in the world, especially in “major” and “international” tournaments. The Dota 2 update will focus on improving the game as a whole, especially as the company aims to accept many new players in the coming weeks.

Dota 2 Update: A valve focused on making the game better

Valve’s “new approach” to Dota 2, with its latest update on March 25, aims to improve the game and expects new players to come to MOBA with the release of the Netflix series. Current and past Dota 2 tutorial videos and games for beginners aren’t very good and can be a pain for beginners.

MOBA game downtime has already occurred and gamers can now update their games via the Steam client. In addition, Valve aims to enhance the game by separating players so that they don’t get mixed up with veterans or struggle in the first-time Dota 2 environment.

New player updates for Dota 2

Streamlined Shops-Easier and Navigable Shops for Beginners New Player Objectives-New Players Have New Objectives That Make the Platform More Understanding New Player Rewards-New Players Play Dota 2 Receive new rewards by doing new player mode-new player mode separates players from veterans and guarantees a fair match In-game wizard tips-new players going to PvP matches from the wizard Have Floating Tips New Player Chat-New players can join a chat group to pool together Request a coach-New players can ask veterans for help by coaching veterans in-game I can do it.

These are some of Valve Corporation’s new additions to Dota 2 in preparation for the expected surge of new gamers trying out MOBAs with the company’s Netflix series.

Dota 2 Update: Other Changes

Valve Corporation also focuses on other aspects of the game, such as the punishment of smurf players and smurf accounts that look like bad gamers but ultimately defeat all enemies. According to Dot Esports, Valve will bring a new hero to the end of Singapore Major, and update version 7.29 will bring this.

