OnePlus Nord 2 release date, price, specs, leaks





The OnePlus Nord 2 should be the latest addition to our budget lineup, which already introduces many great phones. But as competition between midrange phones intensifies, OnePlus needs to devise a truly special device with a sequel to the Nord.

With the launch of the flagship-level OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro, the attention of OnePlus is focused on another cheap phone that belongs to the next promising project, the Nord series. But the OnePlus Nord will face intensifying competition with the just-announced Samsung Galaxy A52, not to mention the rumored Google Pixel 5a. This is a much more competitive area than what the original OnePlus Nord faced last year.

The biggest mystery today is which device Nord2 will replace. In addition to the original Nord, there are the slightly cheaper OnePlus Nord N105G and OnePlus Nord N100. However, the specs leaked and rumored so far don’t match the cheaper phones than the N100.

What we know is that the OnePlus Nord 2 looks the same. And for some reason, there may be one less camera on the back. Read more about the OnePlus Nord2 and more about previous rumors.

OnePlus Nord 2 Pricing and Release Date

There are no specific leaks yet regarding the cost of Nord 2. So the best rumors we have to keep up with are the cost of the Nord and the Nord N10, and when they first appeared last year.

The OnePlus Nord, which is sold in the UK but not in the US, was launched in August 2020 with a starting price of £ 379. The OnePlus Nord N10 will continue to sell for £ 329 or $ 300, following November 2020. Therefore, it can be tentatively estimated that Nord 2 will arrive this summer-autumn and will cost between $ 300 and $ 400, depending on the exact specifications.

Original OnePlus Nord (Image Credit: Future) OnePlus Nord 2 Design

Based on a series of renderings leaked from OnLeaks, the deviation from OnePlus’ latest phone doesn’t seem to be that big. There’s still a flat screen on the front, punch holes in the upper left corner, and a plain plastic back with a rectangular camera bump on the upper left, joined by a metal rail that runs on the edge of the phone.

OnePlus Nord 2 Rendering (Image Credit: OnLeaks / Voice)

One of the major changes in the appearance of the phone is the placement of the fingerprint reader. The Nord N10 mounts the scanner on the back within reach of your index finger. This can be seen in the rendering of the back of the phone and how it helps to clean the look of the back.

OnePlus Nord2 camera

The Nord N10, a phone that is likely to replace the Nord2, has four cameras: a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, a 2MP monochrome sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor.

If you have only three cameras, and assuming the rendering is accurate, OnePlus may have dropped one of the 2MP sensors. Neither of these small sensors is of particular importance, so if reducing the total number of sensors means improving the photo, it would be a fair exchange.

The OnePlus Nord N10 5G had four lenses that could be lost on the Nord 2 (image credit: Tom’s Guide).

The OnePlus 9 includes a monochrome lens in the three camera arrays, but not a macro lens. It’s unclear if that decision says anything about OnePlus or Nord2.

OnePlus has entered into a 9-series partnership with camera manufacturer Hasselblad. This will obviously last for three years. I don’t know the scope of this deal, but it would be great if Hasselblad could also provide expertise in the cheap OnePlus phones.

OnePlus Nord2 Processor and Performance

One of the biggest leaks in Nord2 so far is the ability to use a whole new kind of processor. OnePlus is said to be considering using MediaTek’s Dimensity series chips instead of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon chips.

Dimensity chips are less commonly used on smartphones and are cheaper to buy, even though they theoretically offer comparable performance levels. This could make the Nord 2 even cheaper, a decisive advantage over other midrange and low-priced phones.

When it comes to memory, OnePlus can take one of two directions. OnePlus Nord offered either 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, or 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Both are pretty generous to the phone at this price. The Nord N10 5G, on the other hand, comes in a single 6GB RAM / 128GB storage version. This makes the phone cheaper, but it also reduces performance.

OnePlus Nord2 Battery and Charging

The OnePlus Nord 2 is about the same size as the first generation, so the next model is expected to have an additional 4,300mAh battery. This isn’t the biggest battery around, but with enough capacity to run the Nord N10 for almost 12 hours in Tom’s Guide battery tests, it’s a very impressive result, and the device has the best battery life of a mobile phone. It was on the list of. We welcome you to add it back to Nord2, assuming it can provide comparable lifespan.

OnePlus Nord N100. (Image credit: OnePlus)

Charging speed is a trademark of the OnePlus experience, so you’ll expect impressive wattage charging bricks. Both the Nord and the Nord N10 use a 30W wired charger, while the N100 uses a less impressive 18W charger. You may see the same speed again, but at least you can expect OnePlus to decide to add the flagship-level 65W charge found on the OnePlus 8T and OnePlus 9 to these low-priced phones as well.

OnePlus Nord 2: What We Want to See

Many OnePlus Nord 2 details haven’t been revealed yet, so we hope phone makers will pay attention to some important areas of the device.

Better Cameras: OnePlus often had problems with photography. This usually seems to be due to software issues rather than poor quality hardware issues, yet the company’s phones lag behind its major rivals in key areas. It would be great if OnePlus could leverage Hasselblad’s partnership to improve the cameras on its Nord devices, but it may be a more realistic dream to transfer what you’ve learned about software image processing in OnePlus 9 to the new Nord.

Minimum 30W charging: Compared to other phones in the market segment, the OnePlus Nord and Nord N10 charge much faster. For example, the iPhone SE and Google Pixel 4a can only be charged with a low power of 18W when compared. That’s why Nord 2 needs to maintain this functionality or even speed it up.

The reason we are concerned is that the Nord N100 uses 18W chargers like the iPhone and Pixel. A phone at this price is acceptable, but at the expense of one of OnePlus’ trademark speed-focused features.

The ideal situation would be for OnePlus to bring the latest 65W charging system to the Nord 2, but it should settle down to 30W again as it should give the phone an advantage over its Apple and Google rivals.

A balance between low price and high performance: The price is very competitive, especially in midrange phones. If the cost of the competition is about $ 300 to $ 400, an additional $ 50 makes a difference. As a result, businesses don’t have the budget to fit these phones into all the latest bells and whistles. They need to prioritize certain features over others. Otherwise, high quality phones will be too expensive and uncompetitive.

While OnePlus has historically offered powerful components at the asking price, large amounts of RAM and high refresh rate displays are not always a priority for people buying this type of phone. The Nord 2 needs to walk a tightrope between directly competing with the Pixel 4a and other products in price and tending to offer better features.

Hopefully, OnePlus can find the right balance to make people buy what they need and feel like they’re paying for it.

