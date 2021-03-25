Nintendo Switch Pro can use Nvidia Ada Lovelace GPU.





The Nintendo Switch Pro may have a new Nvidia GPU running on the rumored Ada Lovelace architecture. In theory, this technology could make a new switch very powerful. In reality, that one rumor was piled up on top of another.

The information comes primarily from VideoCardz, a website related to news about GPUs and CPUs. After VideoCardz published a report on the next switch that could adopt Nvidias DLSS technology (simply, optimizing game graphics without using a lot of system resources), a leaker named kopite7kimi posted on Twitter. I replied in 3 letters: ada.

At first glance, this looks like the equivalent of Twitter’s bat dial. But if you dig a little deeper, you’ll find that kopite7kimi is like an established Nvidia leaker. Previously, kopite7kimi accurately revealed many of Nvidias’ current Ampere GPU architecture specifications. When they say ada, it’s a reference to Ada Lovelace, the name of the final replacement for Ampere.

From a practical point of view, it’s hard to tell what this means because Ada Lovelace (if it’s the correct name) doesn’t yet have statistics associated with it. In general, you can assume it’s more powerful than the Ampere GPU, but which GPU? It seems unlikely that the handheld console has anything equivalent to the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090. Console GPUs, on the other hand, often employ creative architectures due to space constraints. Switch GPUs probably can’t be directly compared to those found on the best gaming PCs.

However, there is one more important thing to keep in mind. kopite7kimi isn’t the only one who has proposed adopting Ada Lovelace for the next switch. They are also the ones who revealed the architecture of Ada Lovelace in the first place. They may be correct with one count, both counts, or zero counts. In that case, Nvidia may not call the next GPU architecture, Ada Lovelace, at all.

As is often the case, how much inventory you put in this rumor depends on how much inventory you put in the leaker. kopite7kimi was right in the past, but in general, rumors are much more likely to be wrong than right. Moreover, even if kopite7kimi correctly calls the name of Ada Lovelace and includes it in the next switch, these facts alone do not necessarily tell us much.

Yesterday I learned that Switch Pro offers 4K upscaling via Nvidia DLSS technology and can be retailed for about $ 400. Check the Nintendo Switch Pro Hub for details and leaks. It is said that it will be the second half of this year when the release approaches.

