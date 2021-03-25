Xiaomi Mi MIX returns as a foldable phone with a liquid lens on March 23





Xiaomi announces the new Mi MIX series smartphones on March 23rd. This smartphone could be a foldable smartphone. If that were the case, this would be Xiaomis’ first foldable smartphone.

The company has confirmed that the device is launched via an official Weibo account. In other words, the launch event will be held in China. Of course, that doesn’t mean the device won’t reach the global market. This only means that the first launch will take place in China.

The Xiaomi Mi MIX is back and there are some signs that it could be a foldable smartphone

That said, the poster Xiaomi released for this release is very interesting. You can check it below this paragraph, and you can see a lot happening here.

It simply indicates that MIX is back and clearly confirms the MiMIX series of smartphones. Below that is an astronaut in the frame. If you have to guess, the frame shown here represents the aspect ratio of this phone. That makes sense.

You will notice that the aspect ratio of this frame is much wider than that of a regular smartphone. Conversely, it seems to be best suited for foldable smartphones. Well, here’s your first tip.

Another sign that this could be a foldable cell phone is all the reports that have surfaced in the last two months. Xiaomi plans to launch three foldable smartphones this year, with the first smartphone arriving in the first quarter. It’s still Q1, but it’s not long.

Companies that are about to see foldable smartphones have recently made some sort of surface. A prototype without a display pops up, and Xiaomi may be on the phone on March 23rd.

The device probably offers high-end specifications

There is no spec sheet or other information for this phone yet. It is expected to be a high-end device as it is the entire MiMIX lineup. But Xiaomi has shown that this phone could be the first cell phone with a liquid lens. Since the focal length can be changed, it functions as multiple sensors at the same time. By the way, this information has been confirmed by Ray Jun.

The last Mi MIX handset released was the Mi MIX Alpha, which arrived in September 2019. The phone didn’t go on sale, but it was just a concept. It was planned to be released, but it was not added.

The last Mi MIX smartphone on the market was the Mi MIX 3 5G, which was launched in February 2019. Therefore, more than two years have passed since I saw the Xiaomi Mi MIX smartphone, and at least one was available. ..

If I had to guess, I think this next phone will be fueled by the Snapdragon 888 and will offer other high-end specs accordingly. However, it is only a guess based on the company that has used the MiMIX device in the past.

