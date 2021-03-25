PUBG Mobile has exceeded 1 billion downloads worldwide





PUBG Mobile has recorded over 1 billion downloads worldwide.

The large milestone was shared via Twitter’s official game account on Monday, March 22nd. The tweet contained a short video looking back at several iconic moments from the game’s three-year history. The video ends with a note like this: New updates for PUBG Mobiles are guaranteed to cause storms.

Check out the tweets below.

Players, it’s your turn to level up! PUBG MOBILE has achieved 1 billion downloads worldwide. Stay tuned for great new updates # pubgm1Billion pic.twitter.com/0XotZfblqM

— PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) March 22, 2021

The tweet was followed yesterday (March 24th) with a new video message from Krafton and PUBG Studio CEO Kim Chang Ha. In the process of the video, Kim thanked the players for their continued support and promised that the team’s work would never be done.

Kim also noted that the milestone was achieved in time for the third anniversary of its launch in March 2018. Kim also urged fans to keep an eye on PUBG Mobile as it continues to evolve.

So you can enter the battlefield, but what about Godzilla and Kong? Get ready for gameplay mode facing both legends! Stay tuned for more details on the latest movie Godzilla vs. Kong starting March 31st! pic.twitter.com/uSE15AoWHw

— PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) March 25, 2021

Following Kim’s speech, PUBG Mobile teased a new gameplay mode in which players fight the legendary monsters Godzilla and King Kong. Adam Wingard, the director of the upcoming Godzilla vs. Kong movie, announced the news in a new video message.

According to Wingard, gameplay mode includes a special encounter with the movies of the two protagonists. The release date for Gameplay mode has not been announced.

Earlier this year, CEO Kim Chang-ha revealed to Bloomberg that two new PUBG games are under development and will be available by 2022.

The second game is a PUBG-related PC and console game, which will be ready by 2022. Details are currently unknown. Both games will be added to the previously announced survival horror game Callisto Protocol. This is set within the PUBG universe.







