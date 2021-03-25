Why PS5 replacement disasters are set to get worse here





Let’s face it, the PS5 replenishment situation for the past four months has been nothing more than a disaster, and the situation seems to only get worse.

Unknowingly, there is a global semiconductor shortage that is currently delaying the manufacture of electronic devices, and this chip shortage is now in crisis.

“Here, the supply and demand factors are completely stormy, but basically there is a new level of demand that we can’t keep up with, and everyone is at stake and worse.” Told.

At the heart of the problem is that the shortage goes far beyond the game world. It affects the manufacture of a wide range of products, including televisions, phones and even vehicles. A large number of sectors are competing for a limited supply of chips, which puts a heavy burden on the supply line.

I’ve seen Samsung effectively cancel Galaxy Note 21 this year due to lack of chips. This really shows the scale of the problem. Companies around the world are forced to readjust their release schedules and sales forecasts in the face of this ever-deteriorating situation.

Sony said last month that it may not be able to meet its 2021 sales target because of supply shortages rather than demand shortages. Similarly, Microsoft’s Phil Spencer previously suggested that the Xbox Series X stake will continue until later this year.

Do not hold your breath until the chip shortage is resolved immediately. According to Campling, “There are no signs that supply will catch up or demand will decline while prices are rising across the chain.”

Campling also has harsh predictions that this rising cost will soon be passed on to consumers, and tech products such as the iPhone 13 could be raised to explain the financial burden of acquiring semiconductors. There is sex.

We certainly don’t expect Sony or Microsoft to retroactively raise the cost of the PS5 and Xbox Series X, but be prepared for disappointment if you want to see sales or discounts on any of the next-generation machines this year. ..

The supply line is clearly constrained and it looks like it will be for a while, but I’ve been doing everything I can to make the PS5 as painless as possible. There are various tips for each retailer and a dedicated place to buy a PS5 hub to keep track of the latest information you get.

