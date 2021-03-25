Xbox Live Gold membership is not required for free-to-play multiplayer games, Microsoft announced





Microsoft has announced that you don’t need an Xbox Live Gold membership to play multiplayer games that you can play for free. The company shared development through the release notes for the Xbox Insider program as part of the latest Alpha Skip-Ahead update. The OS update currently being tested has been released for Xbox Insiders, featuring multiplayer games that can be played for free without an Xbox Live Gold membership, as well as some fixes. In addition, features such as party chat and group search do not require a gold membership.

On the Xbox Insider page, the company shared some new features and developments that are part of the Xbox Update preview. OS update version RS_XBOX_DEV_FLIGHT 21343.1001.210322-1900 requires Xbox Live Gold membership to play online Call of Duty: Free multiplayer games such as Warzone and Destiny 2 without active membership You can play. In addition, features such as group search and party chat that previously worked only on Xbox Live Gold members now work without membership.

The price of Xbox Live Gold is Rs. For 489 per month in India, Xbox users can play online with their friends and also offer free monthly games.

However, the company, especially Call of Duty: Warzone and Destiny 2, is not yet supported without an Xbox Live Gold membership, and the team will work with the studio to allow these games to be played without it. He says he is pushing updates. The post adds that if you come across another title that doesn’t work without your Xbox Live Gold membership, you’ll need to report it.

The OS update fixes several fixes, including a fix for selecting items in the Edge controller, a fix for keyboard navigation issues, and a fix for the display in the local language. The Xbox wireless headset firmware includes fixes for status tone volume control and increased microphone monitoring levels.

Currently, there is no information on when this update will be stably released to all Xbox users. Please note that PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 players do not need a PS Plus membership to play Call of Duty: Warzone online with their friends. This has been going on all the time.

