Apple Watch and OnePlus Watch: No competition

At first glance, the Apple Watch seems to have the right competitors for the new OnePlus Watch. For starters, it has a sleek circular screen that looks more like a traditional watch than a square Apple Watch. It also shares many of the same health features as the $ 400 Apple Watch Series 6, such as SPO2 (or blood oxygen) tracking and high heart rate alerts, but at a cost of $ 160. The OnePlus watch is an additional $ 40 cheaper than the entry-level Series 3 Apple Watch, which starts at $ 200.

But even with all these features and cheaper prices, the OnePlus Watch has one major drawback that prevents it from competing in the same league as the Apple Watch. It’s not yet compatible with iPhone.

iOS Compatibility: Is It Worth Waiting?

According to OnePlus, iOS compatibility will be introduced to the Watch in the future, but I’m not sure exactly how it works. Apple supports pairing non-Apple wearables with the iPhone, but the experience isn’t the same as using the Apple Watch.

For example, Fitbit, Samsung, and OnePlus watches allow you to respond to notifications and make phone calls on Android, but iPhone users can send thumb-up emojis from their wrists unless they own them. You can not. Apple Watch. One of the main benefits of using a smartwatch is that you can quickly see and respond to wrist notifications. Otherwise, it is advisable to wear a simple fitness band.

There may also be restrictions on other connection options such as LTE. The Apple Watch has a version with built-in LTE, so you can use the watch separately from the phone, but the OnePlus Watch only has a WiFi model.

By the way, I also found that non-Apple watches don’t sync much faster when connected to iOS compared to the Apple Watch.

Spec comparison

If you want to overlook the shortcomings of iOS compatibility and prioritize cheaper prices and longer battery life, there are other things to consider.

In terms of design, it’s a matter of taste. Do you like square or round watch faces? Both have AMOLED screens, but screen brightness is just as important, and OnePlus hasn’t been tested yet, so I’m not sure if it’s as bright as the latest Apple Watch.

The other design factor is size. The Apple Watch has 40mm and 44mm options, while the OnePlus Watch only has a 46mm watch face option with a black frame. This can overwhelm a small wrist. Both have interchangeable watch bands.

The accuracy of health and fitness tracking is undecided

Both watches have built-in GPS and water resistance to track pace, distance and heart rate, so they can be used to track swimming. The OnePlus Watch offers over 100 different workout options compared to over 40 on the Apple Watch. There are also parkour options not found on the Apple Watch.

Health functions seem to be similar. Both have high heart rate alerts, monitor blood oxygen levels, and track sleep. OnePlus also uses heart rate to track stress that the Apple Watch doesn’t track, but lacks an electrocardiogram like the one at the top of the Series 6.

However, Apple has a strong track record in verifying health and fitness features, including FDA approval for the ECG app. The OnePlus Watch is entirely new in this area and requires testing and validation from both reviewers and medical associations.

OnePlus Watch lacks music

If your smartwatch requires music, the Apple Watch is for you. You can stream Apple Music or Spotify on the LTE version of your Apple Watch, or save songs from your own library and listen offline. Storage capacity depends on the version. If you want to listen to music on your OnePlus watch, you’ll have to preload it yourself. It has 2GB of storage and is suitable for about 500 songs.

Invincible battery life for OnePlus watches

OnePlus is clearly the winner when it comes to battery life, requiring a two-week runtime before it needs to be recharged. Obviously, this also needs to be taken with a grain of salt until we can run our own tests, but even if the OnePlus Watch offers half the promise, it’s still an Apple Watch that lasts at most a day and a half. Much more advanced than. Apple Watch also takes 1.5 to 2 hours to reach full charge, but according to OnePlus, the watch can be charged in 20 minutes for a week.

The jury hasn’t come out yet

Even with iOS compatibility, OnePlus Watch has a lot to prove. On paper, it looks like a valuable Apple Watch rival, but until we test it ourselves, we don’t know how well it will carry out all its promises. In the meantime, the $ 200 Apple Watch Series 3 remains the best budget option for iPhone users.

