Next morning-Engadget





Vaccine misinformation is still widespread throughout the Internet. And, according to tech companies, the complex web is unraveled given their struggles to deal with its spread. But that may not be the case. According to a joint report by the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) and Anti-Vax Watch, up to 73% of Facebook vaccine false alarms and 17% of Twitter vaccine false alarms could be provided to 12 individuals. There is. Only 12!

Accounts seem to circumvent the ban, regardless of escalation from Facebook or Twitter. Statements about reports from both platforms show a huge number of deleted tweets and blocked profiles, but in reality, disinformation is swirling, especially around these particular disinformation superspreaders. I will. Later today, CEOs of Twitter, Facebook and Google will testify in Congress about the spread of disinformation.

Dyson is very aware that we all spent more time indoors and more time in our homes. At the (quite rebellious) microscopic level, it all meant that we were dropping more skin cells and hair on our floors, carpets and rugs. Dysons’ new stick vacuum model claims to offer a clearly visible level of cleanliness in a variety of sizes and prices, some using lasers.

The Dyson V15 Detect is a $ 699 showcase model for corporate technology upgrades that includes a green laser diode that emits a “blade” of green light. This seems to be the best color to detect with the human eye.

The green laser on the V15 cleaner head has a 1.5 degree angle and is 7.2mm off the ground. According to a company spokeswoman, this particular distance helps create the best contrast between dust and the alcove. It should also make vacuuming hardwood floors a little more thrilling through the stupid and unexplained charm of laser beams. Please read more.

Metl tires will be released early next year.

smart

NASA has infused its advanced technology into everyday products for decades. Today, that tire technology has spun off to a startup called Smart. It uses Airless Shape Memory Alloy (SMA) tire technology originally built for Moon and Mars Rover on Airless bicycle tires.

A super-elastic tire made up of interconnected springs that do not require expansion, the Smart Claim is made like titanium to withstand rugged terrain without punctures. The pitch is a flat tire, and if it’s enough for Mars, it’s certainly enough for that Sunday’s excursion. Please continue reading.

The 55-inch G1 with the new OLED evo tech starts at $ 2,199.

LG

LG’s OLED screens have been at the top of the high-quality heap for several years, while MiniLED technology is advancing 4K LCDs in the TV battle. Currently, the company has announced most prices for 4K OLEDs in 2021. This includes a new A1 line that will costly discontinue features such as 120Hz refresh rate and HDMI 2.1 features.

The A1 model will start at $ 1,299 for the 48-inch version shipping in June and will rise to $ 1,599 for the 55-inch and $ 2,199 for the 65-inch. Most fans of this technology are looking for the Midtier C1 series, which starts at $ 1,499 for the 48-inch, $ 1,799 for the 55-inch, and $ 2,499 for the 65-inch. All of these will be available this spring.

If you want to spend a little more, there’s also the impressive G1 series, which can grow up to 77 inches in size and features OLEDevo panel technology that promises better brightness than was used in this type of TV in 2021. Read about all current pricing and release windows. Please read more.

If it can be implemented with a new strategy, it would be great to increase supply and provide jobs.

Walden Kirsch / Intel Corporation

What’s so important about Intel’s Fab News? Aaron Souppouris shows chip makers a new path to parity and explains why plans to make chips for others can rebalance the computing industry. He also outlines why previously failed efforts provide skeptical reasons, all of which will work as promised. read more.

This is the first fitness tracker to combine optical and electrical heart rate monitoring.

MyZone

The MyZones chest strap heart rate monitor typically tracks intense fitness types during HIIT classes, or when using a connected treadmill or similar. However, the new MyZones model does not require the torso to be wrapped to track workouts. According to the company, the MZ-Switch is the world’s first device to monitor both PPG (photopretismography) and ECG (electrocardiogram) measurements to reduce blind spots and monitor more accurate activity.

Wrist-based heart rate monitors (that is, most wearables) are affected when you grab an object and can affect blood flow in ways that aren’t really effort. That said, according to MyZone, wrist-based monitors need to be 95% accurate for non-grip activities with repeatable movements, including swimming along with more common activities such as running and HIIT. there is. A strap on your chest allows you to read your heart rate faster and more accurately. MZ-Switch can be purchased directly from My Zone from today. The price is $ 160. read more.

