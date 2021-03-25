Twitter emoji reactions are helping users express themselves better





According to The Verge, the Twitter emoji reaction is underway. In general, Twitter and Tweets may not be already a fun experience or a very fun one, depending on how you feel about the platform. But now it seems that social media platforms think that adding emoji reactions will improve the situation.

First reported by TechCrunch, there are screenshots showing the survey sent to Twitter users. The survey shows the proposed emoji reaction coming to Twitter. The new reaction is what the world has seen before.

“New” reactions include tearful laughing faces, thinking faces, crying faces, shocked faces, angry faces, and fire emoji. Unfortunately, as The Verge points out, it’s useful to have a negative vote or an option you don’t like. Maybe those options will be introduced in the future.

According to a Twitter spokeswoman, Twitter is looking for additional ways for people to express themselves in Twitter conversations. A spokeswoman further said that research on emoji reactions is still in its infancy and that new reactions will not replace the current heart button.

According to some tweets from Twitter’s design chief, this feature seems to be imminent. These new reactions are new to Twitter, but not new to the social media world. Facebook offers a similar set of emoji reactions.

Twitter emoji reaction is in progress. Prepare your Twitter finger.

With these options on both Reddit and YouTube, even negative votes or disliked option ideas aren’t new. Twitter, which introduces these emoji reactions, can have some overall effect. First, users can use these reactions to make the experience more enjoyable, as Twitter wants.

However, a more likely scenario is that it can slightly increase Twitter’s toxicity. Reddit users who are voted against are usually harmless and fouled because their face and personal life are not associated with their account.

For clarity, Reddit works in a more anonymous way. On Twitter, the user’s face and biography are attached to the tweet. If users tweet something heartfelt that they are passionate about and only receive angry reactions, it can hurt their emotions.

It may sound like a joke. However, social media is known to affect some users based on the number of likes, dislikes, and even negative comments they receive. Twitter is already toxic enough, thanks to many people attacking each other.

The emoji reaction idea is a good idea from Twitter. However, malicious users can easily compromise this feature. Does it happen inevitably? No one knows until the feature is released to the public.

