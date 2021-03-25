Xbox Game Pass Get Octopath Traveler, Genesis Noir and more today





With more Xbox Game Passes added today, you’ll be in time to choose the first one to play this weekend.Joining the Xbox Game Pass library today is Yakuza 6: Song of Life for Console, Cloud, PC, Octopus Traveler and Genesis Noir for Console and PC, and Supraland (Win 10) and Eternal Pillar 2: Dead Fire. -Ultimate Edition (Win 10) Yakuza for PC 6: Life Song

Description: Kazuma Kiryu finds out exactly how many people are willing to sacrifice for his family in Yakuza 6 when he investigates a series of shadow events, including the one closest to his heart. To find out. Elderly Kiryu, who has just been sentenced to three years in prison, finds that his surrogate mother, Haruka, is missing from the orphanage she is raising. The trail leads him to his old springboard in Camrocho, where he finds her struck by a car and is now in a coma. To make matters worse, Kiryu learns that Haruka now has a son to take care of. Kiryu takes a baby and travels to a seaside town in Onomichi City, Hiroshima Prefecture, revealing the truth of Haruka and his son and the ominous secret of the Hiroshima Yakuza.

Octopath Traveler

Description: 8 travelers. 8 adventures. Eight roles to play. Embark on an epic journey across the vast and mysterious world of Orsterra and discover the fascinating stories of each of the eight travelers.

Genesis Noir

Description: Noir’s adventure across time and space. You play as a watch merchant involved in Norman, the existence of other universes, and the love triangle between Missmas and the Golden Boy. As your case turns into a fierce conflict, you will witness gunshots fired by a jealous god known as the Big Bang. Dive into the expanding universe and find ways to prevent or destroy creation and save your love.

Supraland (Win 10)

Description: Embark on a brave quest to save the toy village with the hit first-person open world puzzle platformer! Walk around and explore the huge interconnected world. Unlock powerful new abilities and combine them to overcome imaginative puzzles and uncover hidden secrets. Defeat hordes of charges in fast and enthusiastic first-person battles as you fight against the crowd in the Blue King.

Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire-Ultimate Edition (Win 10)

Description: The award-winning RPG from the Obsidian Entertainment Master has finally arrived and features all major updates and enhancements. The god Eosas wakes up from his sleep, kills you and steals part of your soul. Now that he’s resurrected, it’s up to you and your companions to use magic, gunpowder, and steel to uncover the villainous god’s plot as he tramples the Deadfire archipelago.

That’s all that arrives at the Xbox Game Pass library today. Next, on March 30th, Narita Boy for Cloud, consoles and PCs will be introduced, and on April 1st, Outriders for Cloud and Console will be introduced. Don’t forget that the Xbox Game Pass will also lose three games on March 31st.

Which of the additional features of today’s Xbox Game Pass will play first? Let us know in the comments!

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos